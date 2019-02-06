Core Furniture, purveyors of high-end, luxury furniture lines like Vondom, Metalmobil and Ethimo, just announced the addition of American designer Jonathan Adler to their stable. South Africans can now get their hands on the legendary designer’s iconic luxury collections.

A curated display of stylised white ceramic animals: a giraffe, a lion, an owl and maybe an elephant too … it’s a scene that’s quintessentially Jonathan Adler and it’s safe to say his Menagerie collection was the line the brand became famous for.

Since Adler began his journey with pottery over two decades ago, soon after being picked up by Barneys New York, his brand has grown into an empire. Encompassing a wide range of furniture, homeware, lighting and artwork, or what he calls “all the bits one needs to create a flawlessly chic home”, Adler has mastered swish neoclassical style like no other.