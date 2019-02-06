Core Furniture, purveyors of high-end, luxury furniture lines like Vondom, Metalmobil and Ethimo, just announced the addition of American designer Jonathan Adler to their stable. South Africans can now get their hands on the legendary designer’s iconic luxury collections.
A curated display of stylised white ceramic animals: a giraffe, a lion, an owl and maybe an elephant too … it’s a scene that’s quintessentially Jonathan Adler and it’s safe to say his Menagerie collection was the line the brand became famous for.
Since Adler began his journey with pottery over two decades ago, soon after being picked up by Barneys New York, his brand has grown into an empire. Encompassing a wide range of furniture, homeware, lighting and artwork, or what he calls “all the bits one needs to create a flawlessly chic home”, Adler has mastered swish neoclassical style like no other.
A glance at the Jonathan Adler anthology will reveal all-out luxury, classic lines, impeccable craftsmanship, patterning, gold, feathers, geometry, decorative details and more gold. It’s sophisticated glamour in a class of its own.
We’ve singled out three of our best:
1. GLOBO TABLE LAMP
At the top of our list, this lamp is pure joy. The clear spheres catch the light from the polished brass dome in the most delightful way. Acrylic and brass were two of the art deco style’s major players and this lamp takes it up a notch with its marble base.
2. THEBES LOUNGE CHAIR
Designed with the original Egyptian stool in mind, the Thebe’s Lounge Chair is a thing of beauty. It’s clean lined, contemporary and swish with the classic supporting spindles updated in polished brass and a generous seat and back woven from leather. We particularly love the laid-back angle of the back rest.
3. PUZZLE CHANDELIER
With its multitude of geometric brass planes, this chandelier channels modernism but its clean lined aesthetic means it’ll suit just about any contemporary space. As chandeliers go, it’s one up on the ubiquitous crystal iterations and has a more retro appeal.