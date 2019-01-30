Clean and uncluttered is how Weylandts describes its new addition to the family. Recently, the trailblazing local furniture and homeware brand announced the release of the Soho Collection, a group of seven furniture pieces defined by Scandi lines and dramatic midnight shades.

“The Soho collection is all about slim proportions and clean lines in the Danish design tradition. It has trendy living written all over it, yet we’ve managed to make it affordable for the younger market, especially if you consider the quality of finishes. Personally, I think the Soho collection is a no-brainer if you’re furnishing an urban apartment,” Anna Weylandt, the brand’s head furniture buyer told us.

The collection features a hypnotic mix of clean lined, stripped back Danish form and luscious black finishes, crossing the divide between modernism and dramatic, moody colouring. It’s mid-century modernism for the style-savvy urban dweller.