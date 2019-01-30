Clean and uncluttered is how Weylandts describes its new addition to the family. Recently, the trailblazing local furniture and homeware brand announced the release of the Soho Collection, a group of seven furniture pieces defined by Scandi lines and dramatic midnight shades.
“The Soho collection is all about slim proportions and clean lines in the Danish design tradition. It has trendy living written all over it, yet we’ve managed to make it affordable for the younger market, especially if you consider the quality of finishes. Personally, I think the Soho collection is a no-brainer if you’re furnishing an urban apartment,” Anna Weylandt, the brand’s head furniture buyer told us.
The collection features a hypnotic mix of clean lined, stripped back Danish form and luscious black finishes, crossing the divide between modernism and dramatic, moody colouring. It’s mid-century modernism for the style-savvy urban dweller.
Need help choosing? We’ve selected the three pieces you cannot do without.
1. SOHO DINING TABLE
Round dining tables are where it’s at as far as we’re concerned; they’re more intimate, less formal and save room in tight spaces. This one is ultra clean-lined, with bold geometry at play, and features a glimpse of natural, unstained oak for warmth.
2. SOHO SIDEBOARD
We love sideboards for their retro appeal and impressive store-all capabilities and this one is as stylish as they come. With its neat rectangular top and lightweight steel and oak legs, its proportions seem to challenge the laws of physics. Seamless, sliding doors make the Soho Sideboard that much sleeker and more compact for urban living.
3. INLAY CHAIR
With its distinctly minimalist lines and carefully balanced proportions, the solid oak Inlay Chair is a modern classic that would look as good at the dining table as a stylish office desk. The open structure minimises visual noise, while the gentle curves give it a sensual appeal.