From foodies to travel snobs, let this be your ultimate gift guide. Some items made the list for their ability to reimagine tradition and others for their startling beauty. Whether for someone special or just for yourself, you’ll love our selection.
1. STELLAR AND SUPERSTELLAR CANDLESTICKS
The elemental form of these OKHA candlesticks belies the theory that has gone into their design. Based on the notion that 1+1=3, designer Adam Court has conceived what he calls a series of “simplex” products with one foot in simplicity and the other in complexity. Brutalism, cosmology and culture all inform the Stellar and Super Stellar candlesticks, yet they telegraph a deceptively reduced appearance.
2. UNMASKED CASTS
Ever since graphic designer Kirsten Townsend of Fabrica turned her focus to products we’ve loved what we’ve seen. Her latest release, these handmoulded resin Unmasked Casts are part of a rug and mask collection cued by traditional African masks. But it’s Townsend’s contemporary, minimalist redux of the masks in powdery hues and stripped-down Cubist-style geometrics that we love.
3. THE CHILDREN AND THE WHALE
Illustrator Daniel Frost’s love of otherworldly landscapes translates beautifully into his images, which are sure to be a treat for the young and not-so-young.
This heartwarming and magical tale of adventure from Little Gestalten takes place in the Arctic Circle and follows two young children as they journey the icy waters alone in search of a whale with a “heart as big as a boat”.
4. KARTELL LED LANTERN
These chic injection-moulded lamps by Italian architect Fabio Novembre for Kartell not only add party-ready glamour to your outdoor space but they’re LED and rechargeable, making them a no-fuss, zero- to-hero accessory in our books. Choose from a range of vibrant colours. Available locally at True Design.
5. SERAX COPPER GLASS TUMBLERS
Glass snobs will appreciate how rare it is to find tumblers that are cylindrical, rather than fluted or rounded, so these copper-banded versions are a score. Their minimal, yet practical, elegance is no coincidence since they’re designed by Mallorca-based Niels Datema, creator of everyday objects of beauty. Stocked locally by Newport Lighting.
6. DECO FIGURINE TURTLE
We love newcomer KARE’s sense of quirkiness, as well as their bent for eclecticism in the home, and this Gold Turtle captures that beautifully. Leave it on the table, or even on a large wooden work desk as part of a display. It’s sure to get a few glances and make you smile.
7. THE WORLD'S SEXIEST BEDROOMS BOOK
When cult travel gurus Mr & Mrs Smith release a new book with Thames & Hudson, we treat it as an essential gift.
This tome is an indispensable guide for weary luxury travellers who are after a curated experience. With 35 hand-picked globe-hopping destinations, plus clever travel tips and insider secrets, this is an absolute spoil.
8. OLIVEWOOD PLATE AND BOWL SET
Since everything The Storer’s Lisa Storer gathers for her aptly named treasure trove is sustainably made by hand, we’re huge fans. For foodie friends and those with mad table-setting skills, this olive-wood plate and bowl set makes a wonderful choice. Handcarved and imbued with all the natural character of the wood’s lively grain, the set is in keeping with the trend for all things organic.
9. OPEN SESAME BOTTLE OPENER
While it might not be a new release, Skultuna’s Open Sesame Bottle Opener is an essential addition to any well-equipped and style-savvy bar. Made from solid polished brass, in keeping with this 400-year-old Swedish brand’s material of choice, you can be sure collectors will appreciate not only the heritage but the humour too.
10. MANTLE VESSELS
These SkLO vessels are a delight to look at, thanks to their jewel-toned colours, organic contours and masterful layering which seduces the eye. The fact that they’re handblown in the Czech Republic, where glass craft is an art form, makes them a worthy gift for those who appreciate artisan-made products. Available locally at Casarredo.