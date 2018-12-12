From foodies to travel snobs, let this be your ultimate gift guide. Some items made the list for their ability to reimagine tradition and others for their startling beauty. Whether for someone special or just for yourself, you’ll love our selection.

1. STELLAR AND SUPERSTELLAR CANDLESTICKS

The elemental form of these OKHA candlesticks belies the theory that has gone into their design. Based on the notion that 1+1=3, designer Adam Court has conceived what he calls a series of “simplex” products with one foot in simplicity and the other in complexity. Brutalism, cosmology and culture all inform the Stellar and Super Stellar candlesticks, yet they telegraph a deceptively reduced appearance.