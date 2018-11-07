The Vox Lamp.
The Vox Lamp.
Image: Supplied

As iconic design goes, the Italians are arguably the ones to watch and this elegant lamp by Lorenza Bozzoli is no exception. Designed for Tato Italia, celebrated for top-drawer lighting and furniture, this sophisticated lamp fits the brand’s mandate for understated, functional design.

With a nod to art deco, it is elegant and minimal in its form, and even a little playful, with an animated quality garnered from its megaphone-esque shade which can be manipulated and casts a dramatic, focused beam of light. 

We love the relationship between the two geometric shapes and the resulting play on form and weight, with a customisable solid marble base and lightweight brass or aluminium shade hinged by a small brass joint.

The Vox Table Lamp is available at Limeline.

You might also like...

Furniture design studio OKHA dishes up glamour

We’re stepping over to the dark side with their brooding art deco-inspired server, the Omega V
Style
7 months ago

Water Lily lights up our lives

The delicate pendant fitting is wooing us with its deceptive materiality
Style
7 months ago

Object of Desire: Attalie Dexter’s ‘Waveforms Oversized’

We can’t take our eyes off this LA-based artist’s craft-cool wall hangings
Style
9 months ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X