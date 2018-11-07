As iconic design goes, the Italians are arguably the ones to watch and this elegant lamp by Lorenza Bozzoli is no exception. Designed for Tato Italia, celebrated for top-drawer lighting and furniture, this sophisticated lamp fits the brand’s mandate for understated, functional design.

With a nod to art deco, it is elegant and minimal in its form, and even a little playful, with an animated quality garnered from its megaphone-esque shade which can be manipulated and casts a dramatic, focused beam of light.

We love the relationship between the two geometric shapes and the resulting play on form and weight, with a customisable solid marble base and lightweight brass or aluminium shade hinged by a small brass joint.

The Vox Table Lamp is available at Limeline.