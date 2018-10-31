No stranger to the world of design, Jean-Pierre de la Chaumette has just unveiled his eponymous décor brand CHAUMETTE. Thanks to his decades-long career as a publicist working predominantly with design clients and as an interior decorator, it was only natural for Jean-Pierre to launch into product design.

CHAUMETTE finds itself at the intersection of local and luxury design, curating and creating everyday homeware items that are made with consideration and quality in mind. Collaborating with artists and designers from an impressive black book, JP has conjured a selection of stylish and ostensibly simple furniture smalls, accessories and décor items with a refined African undercurrent.