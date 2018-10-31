No stranger to the world of design, Jean-Pierre de la Chaumette has just unveiled his eponymous décor brand CHAUMETTE. Thanks to his decades-long career as a publicist working predominantly with design clients and as an interior decorator, it was only natural for Jean-Pierre to launch into product design.
CHAUMETTE finds itself at the intersection of local and luxury design, curating and creating everyday homeware items that are made with consideration and quality in mind. Collaborating with artists and designers from an impressive black book, JP has conjured a selection of stylish and ostensibly simple furniture smalls, accessories and décor items with a refined African undercurrent.
In the way of collaborations, you can expect partnerships with celebrated furniture maker Andrew Dominic, ceramicists Vorster and Braye, glass artist Heidi Gouws, framer Wessel Snyman, product designer Mpho Vackier and leather-smith Ryjaan Abrahams, all of whom JP says share a “desire to contribute to the local design landscape, over and above pursuing their individual projects.”
This unique South African offering includes Ndebele inspired metal and kiaat storage trays, bowls, bags, tables and stools, all of them with an honest tactile nature thanks to leather, brass, cork and the like. The theme of his virgin range is COAL + CLAY, with the resulting pieces rooted in various methods of production that use fire and clay, both of which speak to the traditional African way of life.
“We have such a unique offering in South Africa; such profound talent,” JP says. As a regular traveller he has become increasingly aware of the unique talent that the country holds. “I also have a sense that people are tired of cheap imitation and large scale production. We’re all wanting authenticity in our homes, and so local design plays an ever larger role in this thinking.”