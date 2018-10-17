At only four years old, Living Green Walls has installed more than 100 vertical gardens in South Africa for residential and commercial projects including Lexi’s, Life Day Spa, weFix, Cape Town International Airport and our personal fave The Storer. Their green walls are living, breathing gardens that get year-round care to keep them looking lush and healthy and can be installed both indoors and out to any size specification. Company director Sean O’Connor guides us through the ins and outs of these living walls.

Green walls have become a major trend … what’s behind the groundswell? Living walls date back as far as the hanging gardens in Babylon, however, a few key inventors in the last few decades realised the commercial benefit and environmental impact that vertical gardens and green roofs have in cities. The global population explosion, resulting lack of space, and the intrinsic human need for greenery have resulted in gardens going vertical. Living walls have become a good context for people to find new ways of bringing plants back into the city.

What goes into the upkeep of green walls? Quite a lot, actually. Through experience, we’ve found that no living wall can go without some form of practical care. Instead of viewing the living wall as one whole, we drill down into providing individualised maintenance for each and every plant, no matter the size. A clear agreement between our customer and service provider is important so that there are clear expectations and communication.