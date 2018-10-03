The Omega V Console from OKHA.
Image: Supplied

When OKHA’s Carbon Collection launched over a month ago we couldn’t help but stare. The range of six products is all about dark glamour with a twist, challenging expectations of form, structure and beauty with asymmetry and all-black appeal.

The star of the show for us is the Omega V server. A dark, slender beauty, made from carbon-black solid oak with stepped brass feet, it’s minimalist and super sexy with a nod to the art deco style. The V profile channels on the door panels lend it a dose of contemplative calm, bolstered by its low, elongated profile.

