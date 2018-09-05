A bed that’s high on quality with killer good looks? That’s something you deserve and luxury bed linen options in this country are making it easier to achieve. No longer import-only, locally made linen is here to stay and we’ve sourced three of the best.

Still a relatively young brand, we spotted Ithaca at 100% Design a few weeks back and lingered there, chatting to the brand’s delightful founder Ilze Swart. Swart’s background in interior design means that she had a wealth of knowledge in the textile industry but could never find bed linen to bring the magic to a bedroom.

“We choose our fabrics and the finishing thereof very carefully to ensure a superior end product. We do not mass produce. All products are designed by myself and handmade locally,” she says.