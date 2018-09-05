A bed that’s high on quality with killer good looks? That’s something you deserve and luxury bed linen options in this country are making it easier to achieve. No longer import-only, locally made linen is here to stay and we’ve sourced three of the best.
ITHACA HOMEWARE
Still a relatively young brand, we spotted Ithaca at 100% Design a few weeks back and lingered there, chatting to the brand’s delightful founder Ilze Swart. Swart’s background in interior design means that she had a wealth of knowledge in the textile industry but could never find bed linen to bring the magic to a bedroom.
“We choose our fabrics and the finishing thereof very carefully to ensure a superior end product. We do not mass produce. All products are designed by myself and handmade locally,” she says.
Her waffle weave range is what really sets her apart from the rest with its oversized texture, elevating it from the standard classic. We also love the brand for its range of all-natural yarns: hemp, cotton and linen, as well as the heavenly colour range which is equally natural with names like oats, bone and cloud.
GINGER CAT
For classic embroidered bed linen, it doesn’t get better than Ginger Cat. Founders Reana Coetzee and Leolyn Ross began the business two and a half decades ago and are still completely involved in the production process alongside their small core team of longstanding employees.
“This is hands-on manufacturing with a vengeance. Every bit of linen we sell, we make in our factory,” Coetzee explains.
Their range of cotton and linen bedding is created with personalisation in mind, with an array of thread count options, textile colours and threading colours to play with, but our pick of the bunch are their scalloped-edge pillow cases for their nostalgic charm. In terms of inspiration, the pair admits a weakness for antique French linen.
MUNGO
One of the first to offer luxury hand-loomed linen to South Africans two decades ago, Mungo takes sustainability and quality seriously. They recently opened a beautiful new mill just outside Plettenberg Bay that draws visitors in for a closer look, speaking to the brand’s promise of transparency and accountability.
They’ve gone to the ends of the earth to create their covetable Kamma bed linen.
“We did a lot of groundwork to source the most sustainably grown, quality linen yarn, travelling to Italy to meet Linificio Canapificio Nazionale. They’ve been spinning since 1873 and have fostered relationships with a handful of the best flax farmers in Belgium and France,” explains Lilah Byrne, who is in charge of marketing.