Since they launched, Lemon has totally changed the game in graphic art, bringing a custom element to digital printing, wallpaper and writeable surfaces that the design world has lapped up. At the recent launch for their cool new offices in an ex-factory in Kramerville they unveiled a few of the newcomers to their growing furniture range.

Their Winston server is giving us all the feels for its retro aesthetic and understated take on luxury. Made from walnut veneer, it was inspired by an Italian 1960’s design and uses subtle geometry to seduce you. “We used walnut because it has such a beautiful grain and opted for a vertical grain to increase the detail. We love the movement it creates,”explains Kevin Frankental, the brands co-founder and designer of the server.

The furniture range is still in its infancy but if looks are anything to go by it’ll become a household staple for discerning buyers.

Alternative timbers include natural, smoked and blackened oak as well as kiaat.