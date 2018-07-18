Ideally, where do you see these textiles being used? Everywhere! From curtaining to upholstery and textiles. We have both used them quite extensively in our own homes. We are deeply inspired by decorators and clients, who use our fabrics in different contexts, from classic homes to more contemporary applications and we see these textiles as a link to the finished product.

Do you plan to expand the current range? We are expanding and coming up with ideas all the time. It’s rather difficult to decide when to stop or hold back.

How would you liven up a dull room using prints? Our prints are capable of livening up a room simply by using them as scatters or lampshades. Alternatively, you can go full tilt and use them everywhere in an eclectic, layered mix that’s full of colour. The price point makes this really achievable.

What does local manufacture mean to you and why have you pursued it? It means that we can be involved in the process from start to finish, which keeps our design intentions pure. It also means that we are able to achieve one of our primary goals, which is keeping our fabrics accessible by way of lower costs. Sustainability is something that we really strive to achieve and keeping it local means that we keep our footprint small.