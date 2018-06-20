Aureum Design’s Nicole Levenberg released her Tanglewood Collection of textiles and wallpapers a few weeks ago. The collaboration with fabric house T&Co and digital printing specialists Lemon was a labour of love and its lush, botanical scenes are intoxicating. “The idea was to create romanticised, secret botanical worlds that offer an idyllic escape from our immediate reality.”

We love the Tanglewood collection for its hand-drawn quality and escapist nature, from Tanglewood Forest’s fecund foliage and Walking Trail’s dry landscape to the otherworldly feeling of Forest Floor. We chatted to the designer about bringing this collection to life.

What “tools” do you use to draw your illustrations before they get scanned? I’m a big fan of mixed media. I use pens predominantly to achieve my detailed line work and a combination of acrylic paint and watercolour pencils to create the basic colour. Fabriano paper is a firm favourite. I can’t imagine the days when everything was painted by hand, including the repeat layouts… if you made a mistake you had to start again!