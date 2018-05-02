We had a quick chat with Carlos Hernandez, Guell Lamadrid’s export manager to unpack what went into the collaboration.

How did the idea to collaborate with fashion designer Juan Avellaneda arise? It's been a while in the making, since we wanted to collaborate with someone of importance in the fashion world. Juan Avellaneda was indeed the answer. In addition to the friendship that we already had with this young artist, he is considered one of the best fashion designers in Spain, being a national and international reference of style.

What defines this collection, setting it apart from other new ones? “La Garçonnière” is the main collection of January 2018 and its identity lies in strong and masculine lines. Avellaneda has created it inspired by those men who have marked him the most, and this inspiration is easily identified in all the fabrics. The collection has a fearless and daring design, but at the same time it’s very elegant.