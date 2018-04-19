Answering to the call of her growing fan base, The Storer owner Lisa Storer just opened the doors to her brand new 44 Stanley shop in Braamfontein. A repository of globally sourced, handmade, fairtrade homeware and apparel, the new space does not disappoint and serves as a testament to Lisa’s trained eye for merchandising. Following the unveiling of the shop, Wanted has selected five of the most coveted pieces, each of them with a story to tell.

VINTAGE BOHEMIAN AZILALL RUG

One of their oldest vintage rugs hailing from the 1970’s, this Azilall rug is hand-woven by a household of Berber women in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco. The rich jewel tones give it a sense of vibrancy and bohemian appeal. 100% wool and woven with all natural vegetable dye, it’s surprisingly easy to clean. “Its age and excellent condition make this carpet a rare treasure; just like an art piece it’s a one off that will gain value over time,” says Lisa.