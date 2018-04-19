Answering to the call of her growing fan base, The Storer owner Lisa Storer just opened the doors to her brand new 44 Stanley shop in Braamfontein. A repository of globally sourced, handmade, fairtrade homeware and apparel, the new space does not disappoint and serves as a testament to Lisa’s trained eye for merchandising. Following the unveiling of the shop, Wanted has selected five of the most coveted pieces, each of them with a story to tell.
VINTAGE BOHEMIAN AZILALL RUG
One of their oldest vintage rugs hailing from the 1970’s, this Azilall rug is hand-woven by a household of Berber women in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco. The rich jewel tones give it a sense of vibrancy and bohemian appeal. 100% wool and woven with all natural vegetable dye, it’s surprisingly easy to clean. “Its age and excellent condition make this carpet a rare treasure; just like an art piece it’s a one off that will gain value over time,” says Lisa.
OREJAS HAND BLOWN CARAFES
With their wonderfully organic shapes and ombré colours, these bottles are hand blown in an owner/maker studio in Guatemala. They are unique having taken inspiration from the molten glass prior to blowing. “Glass is one of the only materials in the world that can be recycled infinitely without losing any of its strength or quality. We're huge fans of recycling, reusing and repurposing, which is why all the glass products we carry are made in this way. It gives us great satisfaction to partner with such talented artisans to create one-of-a-kind pieces,” says Lisa.
MOROCCAN POM POM THROW
Inspired by the traditional blankets that brought the wearer much needed warmth, these modernised pom pom throws are handcrafted by Berber women using skills passed down through the generations. Woven on traditional wooden looms in the High Atlas Mountains and made from 100% natural cotton, they make beautiful bed covers or throws for sofas and chairs. The natural yarn is dyed, before being woven into blankets decorated with oversized woollen pom poms. The bohemian style pom poms are handmade by the older women in the community who can no longer weave.
PALM STRAW POUF
In Morocco, the art of basket weaving is passed down through the generations. Weavers use the leaves of the Mediterranean dwarf palm, commonly found on the southern slopes of the High Atlas Mountains. Renowned for their durability, these all-natural seats were traditionally used in domestic and agricultural locales. The leaves are woven into strips and sewn together, with the final product bearing small inconsistencies unique to each crafter. We love that this one comes with a handle, rarely seen in poufs and very useful.
JUMBO JUTE WALL HANGING
Arguably one of The Storer’s most sought after finds, this heavily textured wall hanging is hand-made by artisans in Bangladesh, India using jute and leather. Skilfully woven and meticulously knotted, it’s a detailed piece that’ll bring a shot of boho-cool to any room and offers just as much interest as a piece of art.