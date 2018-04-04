From the design house that most recently brought you the other-worldly OKHA & Atang collab and Bantry Bay’s swish Bar Roc, OKHA has just released their aptly named Bijou (jewel) Table.

Cued by the time worn formations of eroded rocks and gemstones, designer Adam Court’s latest release is a little table that packs a major punch. Why? It comes down to a bold mix of brass finishes, namely: mirror polished, fine polished and brushed brass, as well as smoky tinted glass.

We love it for its playful experimentation with form and proportion. While its upper shelf of tinted glass has been cut short on the edges, revealing voids that glimpse down below, the lower shelf is a full version in reflective brass. The legs too are shape shifting, changing from a heftier upper profile to a much finer, more delicate weight down below, again, each section claiming its own finish.