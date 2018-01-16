Three of Douglas & Company’s most sought after designs have just slipped into something sexy under the banner DOCO LUXE. While E.1027 Credenza, the Herr Euler Table and McSorley’s Wonderful Saloon (the drinks trolley that stole our hearts) are furniture staples and frontrunners in their own right, a collaboration with new, African design retailer Guild Studio has given rise to a glam, all-black edition of the furniture trio.

With focus placed on experimenting with material tactility, the design team has provided an abrasive twist with textures like ebonised oak, granite and Portoro marble revealing a natural grain that calls to be stroked. From the credenza’s glimmering brushed brass handle and smoky veined marble top to the pools of dark and light on the drinks trolley and coffee table’s oak tops, this is a design edition that should not be taken lightly.

Available exclusively from Guild Studio, Silo District, Cape Town.  

