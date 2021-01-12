One would say that we have seen and smelt just about all that the fragrance world has to offer, and everything currently on the market is just a reiteration of what was. But, if you are a firm believer that fragrance is emotive, personal, and has the ability to tell a story — then it’s safe to say that the fragrance world still has much to impart. Fragrance is a glimpse into our ideas of the current world, where we are in terms of technological advances, and how that culminates into the olfactory mood of the moment.

We have abandoned the quest for a sense of blind luxury that ransacks precious resources without restoration, and it seems that the urgent call for climate change has brought on a newfound appreciation of nature and a luxury in living in a sustainable, ecologically balanced environment. As an indication of the times, the need for preservation, not only of self but that of the planet that we call home, underpins the olfactory narrative of today.

There is a desire to not only use the best that the earth has to offer but, at the same time, be conscious about sustainability within natural ingredients sourcing. Megan and Coen, perfumers of local natural fragrance brand Fettle & Frisson, always have sustainability at the core of their ingredients sourcing and perfumery. Fettle & Frisson scents are made with a palette of natural, organic, and wild-harvested plant-based distillations. The brand is conscious of the way in which its essences, oils, and extracts are produced and always favour renewable production practices with the least environmental impact. For example, Fettle & Frisson uses West Indian as opposed to the true East Indian sandalwood oil because the latter is an endangered forest species threatened by over-exploitation and degradation to habitat.