Luxury, at times, can be misconstrued as having to be over the top or opulent. While that may be true if you’re looking for flash or status, for us at Wanted, true luxury is considered, well-made, effective and has a generational approach built to last for years. It seems that we have found all these qualities and more in the latest luxury beauty brand to hit our shores.

Australian skincare brand Claire Hill, founded by Loretta Hill, is a skincare love letter to her daughter, Claire. Inspired by the need for a mother to give her daughter the legacy of feeling confident at every age and ageing gracefully, Claire Hill has cruelty-free, fragrance-free, natural formulas that aim to be transparent, honest and make skincare simple yet luxurious.

WHY DO YOU NEED IT?

Come for the clean, minimalist packaging and stay for the formulas that truly aim to care not only for your skin’s longevity but that of the environment too. We love that Claire Hill has an uncomplicated approach to anti-ageing skincare with only three products within its range; micellar water, an anti-ageing serum and a moisturiser.