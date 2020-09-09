Luxury, at times, can be misconstrued as having to be over the top or opulent. While that may be true if you’re looking for flash or status, for us at Wanted, true luxury is considered, well-made, effective and has a generational approach built to last for years. It seems that we have found all these qualities and more in the latest luxury beauty brand to hit our shores.
Australian skincare brand Claire Hill, founded by Loretta Hill, is a skincare love letter to her daughter, Claire. Inspired by the need for a mother to give her daughter the legacy of feeling confident at every age and ageing gracefully, Claire Hill has cruelty-free, fragrance-free, natural formulas that aim to be transparent, honest and make skincare simple yet luxurious.
WHY DO YOU NEED IT?
Come for the clean, minimalist packaging and stay for the formulas that truly aim to care not only for your skin’s longevity but that of the environment too. We love that Claire Hill has an uncomplicated approach to anti-ageing skincare with only three products within its range; micellar water, an anti-ageing serum and a moisturiser.
Given that the trend in skincare now is to be a lot more considered with regards to what you apply to your skin, the amount of actives you layer, as well as the tendency for more people to want to strip back on the amount of regime steps and take a cleaner, more streamlined approach to skincare — Claire Hill definitely fulfils this societal mind shift. The formulas are also dye-free, paraben-free, as well as free from petroleum, silicone, phthalate and sulphates.
Each of the products makes use of natural active ingredients native to Australia. such as desert lime, Kakadu plum (which serve as anti-inflammatory agents in the skin), fermented marine extracts to boost moisture, and SNAP-8™ — a natural alternative to Botox, that rejuvenates the skin and helps active ingredients work harder in the skin.
THE PRODUCTS:
1. Claire Hill Micellar Water with Desert Lime 200ml R600
A cleansing agent that’s gentle enough to preserve your skin’s moisture barrier but hardworking enough to remove make-up and dirt, micellar waters are a dream to add into any beauty arsenal. With Australian desert lime extract, this micellar water is multi-functional and almost acts as a toner-cleanser hybrid as it gives the skin antioxidant protection, UV protection, boosts collagen, hydrates and reduces puffiness. This is definitely a must if you are always on the go, very conscious about water conservation or have a sensitive, mature or acne-prone skin type.
2. Claire Hill S8-28 Assist Anti-Ageing Serum 50ml R1,100
We are particularly excited to get our hands on this serum that seriously packs a punch when it comes to keeping the skin radiantly glowing, youthful and plump. If you love your actives, get ready to get your dose with this formula that contains the main ingredients of Kakadu plum, which contains skin brightening and tightening antioxidants, vitamins C and E, and Hyanify™, a biotechnologically fermented marine extract which helps with hyaluronic acid synthesis in the skin. We expect a smoother, more even-toned, brighter, plump and moisture-saturated skin with this product.
3. Claire Hill S8-28 Anti-Ageing Moisturiser 50ml R1,475
Botox in a bottle? Your aesthetician might not be too happy about that but we certainly are. You have the main ingredient of SNAP-8 to thank for this Botox-like effect on the skin. As a natural alternative to Botox, this amino acid ingredient deeply penetrates the skin to relax muscles and gradually reduce fine lines. With dog-rose and grapeseed oil to balance moisture levels, firm up skin laxity, reduce redness and inflammation, this moisturiser is the knock-out punch of the lot.