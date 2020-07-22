It’s natural to go through varying degrees of emotions during a pandemic. Regardless of where you are on the feelings rollercoaster, these scents are a mood booster.

MOOD: FEELING ANXIOUS

The fragrance: Hermès L’Ombre des Merveilles, 100ml, R2,640

Just one sniff of this woody oriental fragrance inspired by the meeting between light and darkness, and you feel an instant sense of calm. There is something about the airy smokiness of the charcoal in the top notes with the aromatic nature of tonka bean and black tea that put you at ease.