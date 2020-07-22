It’s natural to go through varying degrees of emotions during a pandemic. Regardless of where you are on the feelings rollercoaster, these scents are a mood booster.
MOOD: FEELING ANXIOUS
The fragrance: Hermès L’Ombre des Merveilles, 100ml, R2,640
Just one sniff of this woody oriental fragrance inspired by the meeting between light and darkness, and you feel an instant sense of calm. There is something about the airy smokiness of the charcoal in the top notes with the aromatic nature of tonka bean and black tea that put you at ease.
MOOD: FEELING NOSTALGIC
The fragrance: Les Eaux de Chanel Paris-Venise, 125ml, R2,070
The powdery, familiar character of this fragrance can only be described as a big hug in a bottle. Spritz this fresh oriental scent on and enjoy the combination of neroli, tonka, vanilla, and amber whenever you need a subtle, elegant fragrance permeating the air.
MOOD: NOT FEELING CONFIDENT
The fragrance: Carolina Herrera CH Confidential Sandal Ruby, 100ml, R3,625
Whether it’s for an important Zoom meeting or just to feel motivated to get stuff done in the day, a dose of confidence is always welcome. Turn to the spicy, addictive scent of Sandal Ruby with notes of black pepper, cinnamon, tuberose, sandalwood, and cedarwood to have you feeling like a million bucks.
MOOD: FEELING LIKE A HOMEBODY
The fragrance: Gucci Memoire d’Une Odeur, 100ml, R2,225
A fluid and genderless take on a woody scent, this fragrance welcomes cosy days at home when you feel like putting on some oversized loungewear or borrowing some items from your partner’s closet. Look forward to notes of Roman chamomile, musk, vanilla, and sandalwood that give this fragrance a balanced, non-conforming profile.
MOOD: FEELING LIKE A PARTY
The fragrance: YSL Libre EDP, 50ml, R1,570
This scent feels like you’re putting on your best party clothes about to hit the town — even if it’s in your house. Expect a well-balanced, woody floral scent with orange blossom and lavender essence that give just the right amount of kick in the top notes while musk accord and cedar wood nestled in vanilla create a warm, addictive base. You will be logging onto a virtual hangout party in no time.
MOOD: CABIN FEVER, WANDERLUST
The fragrance: Louis Vuitton California Dream EDP, 100ml, R3,600
Feel transported to the Cali coastline and feel inspired to create something beautiful by the sunset-inspired bottle created by artist Alex Israel. With a lively, fruity scent profile of mandarin, ambrette, and benzoin, this will get your vacation-planning juices flowing.