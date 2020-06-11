Warm air that cloaks the skin, sultry orange and pink tones that paint the blue sky, a light breeze that tickles the surroundings, effortlessly cool ambience… the West Coast in the US is a mood, with its iridescent Californian sunset, wild and untamed. Louis Vuitton knows how important travel is for the soul, and now more than ever, we find ourselves longing to be transported anywhere but here.

Almost intuitively, the French luxury house released its Cologne Perfumes Collection — a series of four scents that were “conceived as an ode to the West Coast and a promise of a faraway adventure and the spirit of an endless summer”.

It’s always fascinated me how a scent can remind you of a moment, of a person, of a place; how fragrances can capture feelings and moods — and in a single spritz, transport you. How do you bottle sunset?