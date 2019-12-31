Although Esse only sells through the global network of professional skincare spas, the Ballito space is the only one offering full immersion into the world of Esse. Interdisciplinary architect Richard Stretton created the elegant retail and spa experience that welcomes the customer into a calm “bay”.

Settled in for my bespoke treatment, which gave the therapist an opportunity to properly assess my skin type and apply the appropriate product and procedures, the session began with “the touch”: a light pressure-point session to help me slip into a more relaxed state. The Sensitive Cleanser was used first, to clean my skin and also to determine how sensitive it is and establish which one in the range is optimal for me. Smit then applied the Refining Cleanser, “a purifying clay-based product with a satisfying foaming effect”. This cleanser smelled so good and contained a citric-acid micro exfoliant.

No surprise is that with sun damage, broken capillaries, and what Smit describes as a “shallow look” (no glow to my skin), I clearly needed help. Despite having dry skin, my T-zone was also impaired from over exfoliating with the wrong, overly abrasive product. With age, the body begins to lack in hyaluronic acid, and so in trying to repair the T-zone produces excess sebum (oils), which doesn’t moisturise it.

The treatment continued with a salon-only deep cleanse from a beta-hydroxy exfoliator mask, applied ever so gently with a brush, and a hydroboost ampule. This was followed by the flagship anti-ageing Probiotic Serum and a mattifying light moisturiser.

Steyn’s approach to the cosmetic industry is to make products that are more effective, in a more responsible way. As the sole shareholder and CEO, he also holds himself totally responsible for all of his actions and products. This is certainly no flaky, hippie, organic line but he has to substantiate his claims that Esse is more effective than other brands out there.