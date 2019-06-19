In recent years, men’s grooming has evolved beyond the shared unisex salon space to its own fully fledged establishments. With a good pamper no longer only the reserve of women, men are seeing the value in treating themselves. These spaces perfect the craft of male grooming, offering tailored products that enhance the overall experience. Below are five grooming bars in SA providing an oasis for men.

CAPE TOWN

1. BARNET FAIR BARBER SHOP

WHERE: 98 Bree Street, St Stephen's Church, Cape Town. 021-424-1302

WHY: Barnet Fair prides itself in its expertise in the craft and its relationships that extend beyond client and barber. If you want to relax in good company and get a great haircut, this is the place.

ON OFFER: Hot towel shaves, head shaves, beard maintenance and haircuts.

JOBURG

WHERE: Shop 4B, Gautrain Station, 101 Rivonia Road, Sandton. 060-827-3262/063-302-3647

WHY: The passion for personal care and sporting a well-groomed appearance stirred the desire for owner Gresham Pillay to open a spot that would cultivate a sense of belonging. Services include an in-house tailor and personalised aftercare products.