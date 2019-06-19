Bespoken Man barber shop in Joburg.
Bespoken Man barber shop in Joburg.
Image: Supplied

In recent years, men’s grooming has evolved beyond the shared unisex salon space to its own fully fledged establishments. With a good pamper no longer only the reserve of women, men are seeing the value in treating themselves. These spaces perfect the craft of male grooming, offering tailored products that enhance the overall experience. Below are five grooming bars in SA providing an oasis for men.

CAPE TOWN

1. BARNET FAIR BARBER SHOP

WHERE: 98 Bree Street, St Stephen's Church, Cape Town. 021-424-1302

WHY: Barnet Fair prides itself in its expertise in the craft and its relationships that extend beyond client and barber. If you want to relax in good company and get a great haircut, this is the place.

ON OFFER: Hot towel shaves, head shaves, beard maintenance and haircuts.

JOBURG

2. BESPOKEN MAN 

WHERE: Shop 4B, Gautrain Station, 101 Rivonia Road, Sandton. 060-827-3262/063-302-3647

WHY: The passion for personal care and sporting a well-groomed appearance stirred the desire for owner Gresham Pillay to open a spot that would cultivate a sense of belonging. Services include an in-house tailor and personalised aftercare products.

Bespoken Man products.
Bespoken Man products.
Image: Supplied

ON OFFER: Hot towel shaves, bespoke haircuts, beard treatments, threading, facials and more.

3. HINES & HARLEY

WHERE: 25 7th Avenue, Parktown North. 079-417-1424

WHY: A place where men can feel comfortable and receive quality treatments, Hines & Harley's unique offering of barber and spa treatments comes courtesy of qualified cosmetologists and aestheticians. The homely environment provides an experience that allows men to relax in tranquillity.

Hines & Harley barber shop in Joburg.
Hines & Harley barber shop in Joburg.
Image: Supplied

ON OFFER: Facials, shaves, haircuts, waxing, manicures, pedicures and massages.  

KWAZULU-NATAL

4. THE ROCKS BARBER SHOP 

WHERE: Shop 55, Protea Mall, Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga. 031-561-2010

The Rocks Barber Shop in Durban.
The Rocks Barber Shop in Durban.
Image: Supplied

WHY: This barber shop’s strong vintage aesthetic provides the perfect background to the lively barber and client conversations and lots of laughter that accompany quality haircuts.

ON OFFER: Haircuts and beard trims.

5. BODE'S BARBER SHOP

WHERE: Suite 1B, 39 Hilton Avenue, Hilton. 082-307-8128

WHY: Under the guidance of master barber Darren Bode, this upscale barber shop offers a unique experience in an authentic setting complete with Belmont barber chairs and wood finishes. 

ON OFFER: Haircuts, shaves and beard trims. Request the popular Executive Contour cut or the Pompadour cut.   

ADDED BONUS!

Sorbet Man has crafted an impressive grooming experience that incorporates its own grooming and skincare products in treatments and facials designed for every urban gentleman. Try the Man Plan packages that range between R180 and R615. Find Sorbet Man salons jotted around Cape Town, Joburg, Pretoria and Durban.

You might also like...

Style notes for him and her

Product drops from our favourite luxury brands, for the discerning aesthete
Style
1 week ago

Getting to the root of male pattern baldness

Dr Catherine Davies is a GP with a specialist interest in hair loss. We chatted to her about how to cope when it strikes
Style
2 years ago

Beauty brands that think outside the gender box

Blurring the lines between masculinity and femininity: here are five great beauty products that go either way
Style
1 year ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X