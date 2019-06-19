In recent years, men’s grooming has evolved beyond the shared unisex salon space to its own fully fledged establishments. With a good pamper no longer only the reserve of women, men are seeing the value in treating themselves. These spaces perfect the craft of male grooming, offering tailored products that enhance the overall experience. Below are five grooming bars in SA providing an oasis for men.
CAPE TOWN
1. BARNET FAIR BARBER SHOP
WHERE: 98 Bree Street, St Stephen's Church, Cape Town. 021-424-1302
WHY: Barnet Fair prides itself in its expertise in the craft and its relationships that extend beyond client and barber. If you want to relax in good company and get a great haircut, this is the place.
ON OFFER: Hot towel shaves, head shaves, beard maintenance and haircuts.
JOBURG
2. BESPOKEN MAN
WHERE: Shop 4B, Gautrain Station, 101 Rivonia Road, Sandton. 060-827-3262/063-302-3647
WHY: The passion for personal care and sporting a well-groomed appearance stirred the desire for owner Gresham Pillay to open a spot that would cultivate a sense of belonging. Services include an in-house tailor and personalised aftercare products.
ON OFFER: Hot towel shaves, bespoke haircuts, beard treatments, threading, facials and more.
3. HINES & HARLEY
WHERE: 25 7th Avenue, Parktown North. 079-417-1424
WHY: A place where men can feel comfortable and receive quality treatments, Hines & Harley's unique offering of barber and spa treatments comes courtesy of qualified cosmetologists and aestheticians. The homely environment provides an experience that allows men to relax in tranquillity.
ON OFFER: Facials, shaves, haircuts, waxing, manicures, pedicures and massages.
KWAZULU-NATAL
4. THE ROCKS BARBER SHOP
WHERE: Shop 55, Protea Mall, Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga. 031-561-2010
WHY: This barber shop’s strong vintage aesthetic provides the perfect background to the lively barber and client conversations and lots of laughter that accompany quality haircuts.
ON OFFER: Haircuts and beard trims.
5. BODE'S BARBER SHOP
WHERE: Suite 1B, 39 Hilton Avenue, Hilton. 082-307-8128
WHY: Under the guidance of master barber Darren Bode, this upscale barber shop offers a unique experience in an authentic setting complete with Belmont barber chairs and wood finishes.
ON OFFER: Haircuts, shaves and beard trims. Request the popular Executive Contour cut or the Pompadour cut.
ADDED BONUS!
Sorbet Man has crafted an impressive grooming experience that incorporates its own grooming and skincare products in treatments and facials designed for every urban gentleman. Try the Man Plan packages that range between R180 and R615. Find Sorbet Man salons jotted around Cape Town, Joburg, Pretoria and Durban.