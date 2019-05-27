Narciso Rodriguez's signature musc is reinterpreted and refined with a disarming purity and a rich depth. That renewed fragrance is called for her Pure Musc eau de parfum.

Rodriguez started playing with musc in 2003, with the release of the original and iconic Narciso Rodriguez for her eau de toilette, followed by for her eau de parfum in 2006 and for her fleur musc in 2017.

The eau de parfum, for her Pure Musc, which pays homage to the signature eau de toilette, is hypnotic when worn alone; layered with one or more of her scents it is intoxicating, more personal and most memorable.

Watch the video | for her Pure Musc eau de parfum