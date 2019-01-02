1. INVEST IN MORE REGULAR PROFESSIONAL FACIAL TREATMENTS

With the technological advancements in skincare, especially non-invasive treatments, achieving healthy, glowing skin is all about dedication. Tailoring the perfect at-home skincare routine is great but sometimes a professional touch is required.

I had my first real chemical peel this year and, honestly, it drastically changed my skin – for the better – and cut my battle with pigmentation in half. If you aren’t already having professional treatments, such as superficial chemical peels, LED light therapy, micro-needling or oxygen facials at least once a month or every second month, now is the time to start.

2. INCORPORATE SKIN BOOSTING JUICES AND ELIXIRS INTO YOUR DIET

This might sound like an “I will start dieting in the New Year” type of resolution but it’s not quite the same. The wellness movement has been huge this past year and a complete healthy lifestyle and diet overhaul will greatly improve your skin - it’s about starting small and continuing until it becomes habit.

Try to start your morning with simple nutritionally rich liquids such as warm lemon water to cleanse and brighten the skin from the inside, raw beetroot juice to improve circulation or just use more turmeric in your meals to fight inflammation. Your skin will thank you.

3. BUILD A QUICK BUT EXTENSIVE NIGHT-TIME ROUTINE

Night-time routines usually fall by the wayside as all you really want to do after a long day is jump into bed and sleep. But on the nights that I’ve spent those extra minutes on my skincare routine I have seen great results the next morning.

Make sure you remove all your make-up thoroughly with a double cleansing technique, using an oil-based cleanser first, followed by a water-based one. Use serums with active ingredients, such as retinol, vitamin A, vitamin C etc, which will effectively deal with your skin concerns, and finish off with a hydrating moisturiser and eye cream.

Don’t forget to take the time to give your skin a relaxing massage to work in the product and increase circulation.

4. TRY MORE BLUSHED MAKE-UP LOOKS – THE KOREAN WAY

Blush is your best friend when wanting to look youthful and fresh-faced. Arm yourself with a cream blush or creamy lipstick in a pink or red shade that complements your skin tone.

Maximise your blushed look as seen in K-beauty: after applying your foundation and concealer, dab a bit of blush or lipstick on the eyelids and lips and blend out until it’s just a veil of colour. Apply some blush or lipstick on the cheeks in the area directly under the eyes and bridge of the nose and blend until barely there. It takes less than five minutes and the impact is worth it.

5. DON’T BE AFRAID OF COLOUR, IN FACT, TRY THE WHOLE RAINBOW

2018 was the year for bright, bold colours with the runways showcasing every colour under the sun in the most wearable and refined ways. From the colour that we’re calling next year’s “it” colour – powder blue to emerald green – the key is to focus on one area, either the eyes or lips, and keep the rest of the face clean and luminous. Pick a lipstick or eyeshadow in a colour you have been too afraid to try and go wild.