The festive season calls for a little experimentation. From your wardrobe to your make-up, it dares you to be bold. So, why not start with your lip colour? Say goodbye to your beloved nudes and opt for the allure of red and other bright colours or add a thick glitter topcoat with deep-toned neutrals and shades as dark as the night. We urge you to step out of your comfort zone.
Pucker up with one of these five lip looks:
1. CHANEL ROUGE ALLURE VELVET
Chanel’s Rouge Allure Velvet lip colour provides second-skin effect, with a rich and modern matte finish. Pair it with sleek, straight hair for a minimal look.
Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet, R615, Edgars
2. VICE SPECIAL EFFECTS
Transform your look and make a statement by adding the Vice Special Effects long-lasting water-resistant topcoat.
Vice Special Effects, R310, Urban Decay
3. SISLEY HYDRATING LIPSTICK
The Sisley Hydrating Long Lasting Lipstick in the rosewood shade works well with a bare face and minimal highlighting to bring out your best features. Its glide-on texture provides full coverage and won’t bleed, making it the go-to lipstick for precise application.
Sisley Hydrating Long Lasting Lipstick, R715, Edgars
4. GIVENCHY LE ROUGE MAT
Givenchy’s Le Rouge Mat is the ideal deep-hue lipstick, with its long-lasting, ultra-matte finish.
Givenchy Le Rouge Mat, R635, Edgars
5. ESTEE LAUDER PURE COLOR LOVE
This black lipstick with a shimmery finish by Estee Lauder is more than enough reason to create a "vampy" look for dramatic effect. Pair it with matching eye shadow for more impact.
Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Black Star, R325, Woolworths