The festive season calls for a little experimentation. From your wardrobe to your make-up, it dares you to be bold. So, why not start with your lip colour? Say goodbye to your beloved nudes and opt for the allure of red and other bright colours or add a thick glitter topcoat with deep-toned neutrals and shades as dark as the night. We urge you to step out of your comfort zone.

Pucker up with one of these five lip looks:

1. CHANEL ROUGE ALLURE VELVET

Chanel’s Rouge Allure Velvet lip colour provides second-skin effect, with a rich and modern matte finish. Pair it with sleek, straight hair for a minimal look.

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet, R615, Edgars