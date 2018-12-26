Be bold with red and other daring lipstick colours this festive season.
Be bold with red and other daring lipstick colours this festive season.
Image: 123RF / Tobias Schenk

The festive season calls for a little experimentation. From your wardrobe to your make-up, it dares you to be bold. So, why not start with your lip colour? Say goodbye to your beloved nudes and opt for the allure of red and other bright colours or add a thick glitter topcoat with deep-toned neutrals and shades as dark as the night. We urge you to step out of your comfort zone.

Pucker up with one of these five lip looks:

1. CHANEL ROUGE ALLURE VELVET

Chanel’s Rouge Allure Velvet lip colour provides second-skin effect, with a rich and modern matte finish. Pair it with sleek, straight hair for a minimal look.

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet, R615, Edgars

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet.
Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet.
Image: Supplied / Keneilwe Pule

2. VICE SPECIAL EFFECTS

Transform your look and make a statement by adding the Vice Special Effects long-lasting water-resistant topcoat.

Vice Special Effects, R310, Urban Decay

Vice Special Effects.
Vice Special Effects.
Image: Supplied / Keneilwe Pule

3. SISLEY HYDRATING LIPSTICK

The Sisley Hydrating Long Lasting Lipstick in the rosewood shade works well with a bare face and minimal highlighting to bring out your best features. Its glide-on texture provides full coverage and won’t bleed, making it the go-to lipstick for precise application.

Sisley Hydrating Long Lasting Lipstick, R715, Edgars

Sisley Hydrating Long Lasting Lipstick.
Sisley Hydrating Long Lasting Lipstick.
Image: Supplied / Keneilwe Pule

4. GIVENCHY LE ROUGE MAT

Givenchy’s Le Rouge Mat is the ideal deep-hue lipstick, with its long-lasting, ultra-matte finish.

Givenchy Le Rouge Mat, R635, Edgars

Givenchy Le Rouge Mat.
Givenchy Le Rouge Mat.
Image: Supplied / Keneilwe Pule

5. ESTEE LAUDER PURE COLOR LOVE

This black lipstick with a shimmery finish by Estee Lauder is more than enough reason to create a "vampy" look for dramatic effect. Pair it with matching eye shadow for more impact.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Black Star, R325, Woolworths

Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Black Star.
Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Black Star.
Image: Supplied / Keneilwe Pule

You might also like...

The Wanted beauty and grooming gift guide for him and her

The festive season is around the corner. Here is our selection of luxurious beauty products which make perfect stocking fillers
Style
5 months ago

Master these 3 lip service tips for an unreal pout every time

Decoding how to properly take care of your lips - once and for all
Style
1 year ago

The skin-tone friendly nude lipsticks you need right now

Nude or neutral lipsticks have always been tricky to get right as their beauty lies in the fact that they seem to melt effortlessly into your skin
Style
1 year ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X