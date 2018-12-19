That Fettle & Frisson makers Megan Bisschoff and Coen Meintjes live at a rural Buddhist retreat centre in the Groot Marico district hints at their conscious, craft-centric and biophilic leanings when it comes to the scents they create. Hand blended and hand poured, their virgin range includes three gender-neutral fragrances: Unshiu, Damask and Gaharu.

What is Fettle & Frisson? Fettle & Frisson is a niche natural perfumery for the avant garde at heart. We’re an artisanal perfumery using plant-based essences and extracts inspired by biophilia. We’re a diverse duo with a background in architectural design and a love for sustainable herbal gardening.

How did Fettle & Frisson come about? Here, in this natural mandala in the Groot Marico, we run a small permaculture project growing medicinal tea herbs. Our exploration of botanical perfumery is a manifestation of the abundant inspiration that we found while delving into all the sensorial complexities that herbs have to offer.