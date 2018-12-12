FOR HER
1. LA PRAIRIE SKIN LUXE CREAM
Spoil the skin-care junkie with the most luxurious moisturiser of the lot, the re-mastered La Prairie Skin Luxe Cream. It contains “caviar premier complex”, a blend of caviar extract and seven other ingredients with skin rejuvenating properties. La Prairie Skin Luxe Cream R7,400. Available at selected Edgars stores; spa’s and Hero & Ascot.
2. CARTIER CARAT EDP
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend and what better than one from Cartier which can stimulate your sense of smell? This fragrance, which comes in a beautiful bottle, consists of seven floral notes representing the seven colours of light to create a new, singular olfactory flower. Cartier Carat EDP 100ml R1,980. Available at selected Edgars stores.
3. GUERLAIN ABEILLE ROYALE DOUBLE RENEW AND REPAIR SERUM AND GUERLAIN ABEILLE ROYALE BEE GLOW AQUA CUSHION
These treats from Guerlain are prefect to rejuvenate the skin after a long year with their golden dual-formula serum with alpha hydroxy acids and reparative black-bee royal jelly. Use them to prep the skin for make-up or for touch-ups throughout the day to plump and protect. One simply must buy the serum and the cushion as a pair. Guerlain Abeille Royale Double Renew and Repair Serum, 50ml, R3,275; Guerlain Abeille Royale Bee Glow Aqua Cushion R1,440. Available at selected Edgars & Truworths stores.
4. DIOR MIDNIGHT WISH MAKE-UP COLLECTION
If you wished upon a star for the perfect item to gift a make-up fan, your wish has been granted by the Dior Midnight Wish Make-up Collection. This collection screams holidays and festive parties from the sprinkling of star motifs on the packaging to the palettes featuring rich bronze and gold shades. Dior Midnight Wish 5 Couleurs in 617 Lucky Star, R1,075; Dior Midnight Wish Rouge Blush in 001, R845; Dior Midnight Wish Diorific Vernis Top Coat in 001 Lucky Star, R475; Dior Midnight Wish Diorific Vernis in Triomphe, R475; Dior Midnight Wish Rouge Dior in 999, R695. Available at selected Edgars stores.
5. COLLECTION LIBRE: MAXIMALISME DE CHANEL
When you have the chance, always give Chanel. The new 14-piece holiday collection from the house pays homage to Mademoiselle Chanel’s star sign and emblem with a beautiful abstract image of a lion embossed into all the high-shine powders. Encased in gold, black and red packaging, this collection contains everything a woman could want from the Le Lion De Chanel highlighting powder to the range of lipstick shades in La Palette Caractère.
Creation Exclusive La Palette Caractere, R1,180; Creation Exclusive Ombre Premiere Poudre In Cuivre Lame, R580; Le Lion De Chanel, R1,090 ; Rouge Allure Velvet No 5, R615.
FOR HIM
1. PRADA BLACK EDP
Give the man who loves a well-tailored suit something to compliment his threads and ensure he makes any impression in any room. Elevate his fragrance collection with the newest addition to the brand’s fragrance pillar Prada Black. The woody scent, which comes in a sleek all-black bottle, has notes of amber, fresh bergamot and patchouli. Prada Black EDP 100ml, R1,400. Available at selected Edgars & Truworths stores.
2. BOUCHERON COLLECTION OUD DE CARTHAGE
You might want to keep this unisex fragrance for yourself but it is probably best appreciated on your favourite man. Taken from the Boucheron private collection, this intoxicating oriental scent has notes of honey, oud, tonka bean, leather and incense. Enjoy alone or layered with a fresher or lighter scent. Boucheron Collection Oud de Carthage, 125ml, R2,995. Available exclusively in Foschini Sandton and Gateway only.
3. MEMO ITALIAN LEATHER
This is one of the fragrances from the Memo Cuirs Nomades collection inspired by travel. Escape to the Italian countryside with this leathery scent, which comes in a bottle gilded in gold and black artwork. It is earthy, aromatic and nuanced, with notes of green tomato leaf, vanilla, leather and musk. The 200ml size of Memo Italian Leather, priced at R8,125, is worth the splurge. Also available in 75ml, R4,110. Skins Cosmetics, Sandton City.
4. CRABTREE & EVELYN CURIOSITY CORNER FRAGRANCED CANDLE AND CRABTREE & EVELYN NOËL REED DIFFUSER
Scented home items might not be what you would usually put in a man’s Christmas stocking but this year switch things up by gifting him smoky, woody scented candles and diffusers to add ambiance to his man cave or boy’s braai area. This candle from Crabtree & Evelyn has a nostalgic scent of braai wood that effortlessly welcomes the holidays in. Crabtree & Evelyn Curiosity Corner Fragranced Candle, R900; Crabtree & Evelyn Noël Reed Diffuser, R1,650.
5. EDWIN JAGGER 3-PIECE EBONY FUSION PROGLIDE RAZOR SET
Give the gift of an old-school shave to a man who is a grooming junkie, or a rugged guy who needs a spruce-up to start the new year, with this luxurious shaving set from Edwin Jagger. It comes complete with stand, razor and brush. Edwin Jagger 3-piece Ebony Fusion Proglide Razor Set, R3,500. Available at Crabtree & Evelyn.