4. DIOR MIDNIGHT WISH MAKE-UP COLLECTION

If you wished upon a star for the perfect item to gift a make-up fan, your wish has been granted by the Dior Midnight Wish Make-up Collection. This collection screams holidays and festive parties from the sprinkling of star motifs on the packaging to the palettes featuring rich bronze and gold shades. Dior Midnight Wish 5 Couleurs in 617 Lucky Star, R1,075; Dior Midnight Wish Rouge Blush in 001, R845; Dior Midnight Wish Diorific Vernis Top Coat in 001 Lucky Star, R475; Dior Midnight Wish Diorific Vernis in Triomphe, R475; Dior Midnight Wish Rouge Dior in 999, R695. Available at selected Edgars stores.