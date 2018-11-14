Bathing is the perfect way to relax and unwind – an opportunity to spend some of that elusive “me time”. Paired with the right products, a soak in the tub can leave you feeling calm and rejuvenated.
From candles to body scrubs and teas, we select seven products to make your bathing routine more luxe. Go on, indulge!
1. POMEGRANATE NOIR CANDLE - JO MALONE
First and foremost, no bath is complete without the gentle flickering of candlelight. A good candle, in all its scented glory, elevates the whole experience. The Pomegranate Noir candle from Jo Malone, is an example. Add an air of luxury to your bath routine with its rich scent of pomegranate, raspberry and plum, spiked with pink pepper and laced with Casablanca lily and spicy woods. Jo Malone, R895.
2. CALM BATH & SHOWER OIL - ELEMIS
ELEMIS oils are really, really luxurious. The Calm Bath & Shower Oil, with scents of clary sage, lavandin and rosewood, not only moisturises your skin but leaves you feeling calm and relaxed. ELEMIS, R1,220.40.
3. NIGHTWEAR PLUS MASK - ESTEE LAUDER
While you are indulging your body with fragranced oils, treat your face too. Liven up lacklustre skin with Estee Lauder’s NightWear Plus Mask. The liquid light clay mask cleanses your pores and rids your skin of toxins, leaving it refreshed and glowing. Estee Lauder, R750.
4. ALMOND DELICIOUS PASTE BODY SCRUB - L’OCCITANE
Almond butter, almond oil, crushed almond shells and sugar crystals are blended to create a paste that exfoliates the skin, eliminating dead cells and refining its texture. Your skin will feel smooth, soft and beautifully fragrant. L'Occitane, R590.
5. CHAMOMILE FLAVOURED HERBAL TEA, NZINGA OF NDONGO - YSWARA
A cuppa is a perfect accompaniment to a relaxing bath and, since it makes sense to bathe before bed, the Nzinga of Ndongo tea from Yswara - a blend of green rooibos, green honeybush, chamomile and honey - is our pick. Chamomile has long been thought to aid good sleep, so sip away!
6. THE BODY CRÈME – LA MER
Post-bath, pamper your skin with The Body Crème from La Mer. Their creams are known for their transformative powers, thanks to the nutrient-rich “Miracle Broth”. They boost hydration, suppleness, softness and circulation. Edgars, R3,700.
7. LUXE BATH ROBE, CLUB CLASSIQUE - YUPPIECHEF
With your body feeling refreshed, renewed and oh-so-soft, cuddle up in Club Classique’s thick and luxurious 100% cotton bathrobe. Yuppiechef, R969.