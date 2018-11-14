Bathing is the perfect way to relax and unwind – an opportunity to spend some of that elusive “me time”. Paired with the right products, a soak in the tub can leave you feeling calm and rejuvenated.

From candles to body scrubs and teas, we select seven products to make your bathing routine more luxe. Go on, indulge!

1. POMEGRANATE NOIR CANDLE - JO MALONE

First and foremost, no bath is complete without the gentle flickering of candlelight. A good candle, in all its scented glory, elevates the whole experience. The Pomegranate Noir candle from Jo Malone, is an example. Add an air of luxury to your bath routine with its rich scent of pomegranate, raspberry and plum, spiked with pink pepper and laced with Casablanca lily and spicy woods. Jo Malone, R895.