Parisian jewellery house Cartier has released a new fragrance aptly named Carat by perfumer Mathilde Laurent, who wanted to “create a fragrance that shimmers with all the fire of a diamond”.

Laurent, Cartier’s first female in-house perfumer and creative director, has been described as born to be a “nose”.

Since joining Cartier in 2005, besides developing the maison’s mainstream fragrances, she is also responsible for creating the collection of High Perfumery Les Heures de Parfum (2009), Baiser Volé (2011) and La Panthère (2014), and credited with developing fragrances for Guerlain.