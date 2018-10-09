The fluidity of a memory flows like the juice of the fragrance that birthed it. Scent radiates an endless connection to that memory every time it is dispensed: it holds an olfactory record of the places we have been and, sometimes, even the places we wish to be. I have always had an affinity for citrus notes in fragrances, especially bergamot, ever since I smelt and felt inspired by Dolce & Gabbana’s Velvet Bergamot four years ago.

Through its aromatic citrus combination of bergamot, orange blossom and clary sage, it’s as if I have travelled to the ancient cobbled streets of Italy numerous times and brushed against the narrow stone alleyways of the city as the gourmet-scented air filled my senses.

Years later, the launch of Dolce & Gabbana’s limited-edition scent, Light Blue Italian Zest, continues my love affair with citrus. As I take a deep sniff of the overt lemon scent, I can feel myself being transported to the cliffs of the Amalfi Coast, with the cerulean waters of the Mediterranean Sea at my feet and the faint mixture of sea breeze and zest permeating the air from the surrounding lemon orchards.