“Every time that you fulfil an achievement like this... it’s almost unavoidable that you take a look back - and when I look back, what I see is a lot of work, a lot of love and a sense of adventure because, in the way that we did it, we had no precedence,” says Antonio Banderas.

It was in 1997 that Spanish fashion and fragrance business Puig welcomed the actor into its family fold to join the likes of Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier and Paco Rabanne, who continue to enlist the company’s 100 years’ worth of experience in working with luxury brands. Although the initial proposal by Puig was for Banderas to do an advert, he chose to not fall into the typical celebrity endorsement trap. “I’m not a celebrity that just does a commercial and goes home and that’s it – no, I like to be involved and travel with the perfume presentations that we have around the world,” he says.