Featuring top notes of Bulgarian rose and iris, with heart notes of musc, rouge is one of a collection of four Narciso Rodriguez eau de parfums.

“The fragrance has a heightened sensuality. There’s a deliberate new spirit that’s bold and intoxicating,” says New York designer Narciso Rodriguez.

The prolific designer reached celebrity status when Carolyn Bessette wore one of his wedding dresses when she married John F Kennedy Jr. in 1996. He then became part of American history when Michelle Obama wore a dress from his Spring 2009 collection for former president Barack Obama’s inauguration, and then the Marigold dress for his final State of the Union address in 2016. The dress sold out online before her husband’s speech was even over.

Celebrated for making women look and feel beautiful, Rodriguez has infused the new scent with his unique eye for fashion. Its vivid, robot-red hue in an elegant, heavyweight glass cube bottle radiates from within and immediately captures the fierce powers of attraction.

“I love colour that’s very pure; it elicits profound emotions and it’s very visceral. The red I’ve chosen for NARCISO eau de parfum embodies passion and mystery,” says Rodriguez. “With this new chapter, I wanted to elevate the seductive nature of the original NARCISO. Eau de parfum rouge is not only sexy; it arouses passion.”