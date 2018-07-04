Image: 123RF / Piotr Marcinski

SKIN TYPE: DULL SKIN, LACKING RADIANCE

Use: Brightening mask with Vitamin C

When seeking that glow, you skin will benefit from a good dose of brightening ingredients, such as vitamin C (ascorbic acid), liquorice or white birch leaf. These can help to even out skin tone and make it appear more radiant. Vitamin C helps to inhibit the melanin-producing enzyme tyrosinase, aids in the production of collagen to plump up skin, as well as acting as a mild exfoliant to remove dull dead skin cells.

Try: Glamglow Flashmud Brightening Treatment, R850

Glamglow Flashmud Brightening Treatment
Glamglow Flashmud Brightening Treatment
SKIN TYPE: OILY SKIN OR ACNE

Use: Purifying clay or charcoal mask

If you have oily skin, or a super oily T-zone, resulting in acne or clogged pores, clay masks are an essential part of your beauty arsenal. Masks containing clay or charcoal help to absorb excess oil from the skin, as well as give a light exfoliation to remove dead skin and purify.

Try: Bobbi Brown Instant Detox Mask, R865

Bobbi Brown Instant Detox Mask
Bobbi Brown Instant Detox Mask
SKIN TYPE: DRY OR DEHYDRATED SKIN

Use: Moisture mask with hyaluronic acid

A key ingredient to look for when buying a mask for dehydrated skin is hyaluronic acid. It not only helps to keep skin moisturised by locking water into the cells but also gives skin a supple, plump and more youthful appearance.

Try: Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Mask, R715

Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Mask
Dermalogica Skin Hydrating Mask
SKIN TYPE: MATURE SKIN WITH VISIBLE SIGNS OF AGEING

Use: Plumping mask with retinol or collagen

Are you in need of a skin revival? Although you can address the many signs of ageing, such as sagging, fine lines, wrinkles and dullness, with different anti-ageing masks, always go for those with retinol or collagen-boosting ingredients. Retinol acts as an exfoliator by increasing cell turnover for a more youthful appearance, while collagen plumps up the skin.

Try: Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme Global Anti-Aging Mask Boost, R875

Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme Global Anti-Aging Mask Boost
Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme Global Anti-Aging Mask Boost
