SKIN TYPE: DULL SKIN, LACKING RADIANCE

Use: Brightening mask with Vitamin C

When seeking that glow, you skin will benefit from a good dose of brightening ingredients, such as vitamin C (ascorbic acid), liquorice or white birch leaf. These can help to even out skin tone and make it appear more radiant. Vitamin C helps to inhibit the melanin-producing enzyme tyrosinase, aids in the production of collagen to plump up skin, as well as acting as a mild exfoliant to remove dull dead skin cells.

Try: Glamglow Flashmud Brightening Treatment, R850