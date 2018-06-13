When lips are chapped, the first thing most of us do is reach for lip balm to add moisture but that’s not the only step to recovery.

One of the thinnest and most delicate areas of skin on our bodies, lips are the first to show the telltale signs of the temperature change - dehydration and sensitivity. While you’re busy slathering rich cream on your face and elevating your skincare with oils, don’t forget your lips - and use these quick hacks for soft, happy lips all winter long.

1. FIND A LIP SCRUB AND USE IT.

Exfoliation is a key step to add to your lip-care routine to remove dry skin and create a smooth and receptive surface area to absorb any moisturiser you might apply. Use a sugar scrub with a granular formula that is gentle enough for lips and apply it in small, circular motions.