2. CHARCOAL IS A MASTER SKIN PURIFIER

Any mask or cream that features this ingredient is a winner. Charcoal helps draw out toxins, as well as treat oily skin conditions and unclog pores by removing excess sebum.

3. CHARCOAL MAY BE DANGEROUS TO CONSUME

There has been a lot of debate about whether charcoal is safe to ingest. These days, it has not only hit the beauty world but the culinary one too, bringing about foods such as charcoal juices, smoothies, burger buns and more. Due to the high level of carbon in activated charcoal, some would argue eating anything infused with it is the equivalent of eating burnt food – which is a no-no as it has been said to cause cancer. Because it can’t be directed as to which substances to absorb or how much, charcoal could also remove some of the good stuff when ingested.

4. IT MAKES A GREAT AT-HOME TEETH WHITENER

Brushing your teeth with charcoal sounds like a disaster waiting to happen but in fact it can help improve your dental health. Although it makes your mouth black when you are using it, it helps to draw out plaque, removes stains for super-white teeth and regulates the mouth’s pH to help prevent oral diseases.

