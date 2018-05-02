1. MILK AND OILS
When preparing your skin for the winter season ahead, start at the base. Opt for cleansing oils, milks and balms that will add hydration and lipids to the skin as they cleanse away dirt and makeup. Cleansers that are super foamy and lightweight are great for summer but in winter – they strip the skin, leaving it feeling dry and tight. If cleansing oil is too oily for you but you still want that hydrated feeling – you can use a bi-phase makeup remover with oil to remove dirt and makeup, then, follow up with your normal cleanser.
2. SOOTHING TONER OR MIST
Believe it or not but everyone’s skin gets sensitive during winter regardless if you’re a diagnosed sensitive skin type or not. While it is adapting to the unpredictable weather, skin will show adjustment signs in the form of redness, dull complexion, uneven texture and break outs. Use a facial mist or alcohol-free toner with ingredients such as vitamin B6, chamomile, aloe vera, cucumber extracts or coconut water to hydrate skin, even out skin tone, soothe any irritation and prime the skin’s surface.
3. MASKS, BOOSTERS AND SERUMS ARE YOUR FRIEND
This part of your skincare may not feel too important in summer but come winter, your skin is crying out for a little extra TLC. Treating your skin more intensely with masks, antioxidant skin boosters and serums that target your most common skin concerns during winter such as dehydration, dullness, fine lines or unevenness will greatly improve your overall skin health at home without having to book an emergency appointment with your dermatologist. Apply your serums and boosters twice daily before moisturising and use a mask once a week.
4. OIL, OIL AND MORE OIL
If you don’t already use facial oils, it’s time to get familiar with them as soon as possible. During winter, skin tends to become very dry and tight. Applying a dry facial oil, either alone or mixed in with your moisturiser helps to create a lipid barrier on the skin, sealing in moisture and increasing the moisture levels within the skin, plus that luminous glow that facial oils leave doesn’t hurt either.
5. INTRODUCE RETINOL TO YOUR NIGHT TIME ROUTINE
Retinol is one of the best ingredients to add to your routine to encourage cell renewal, improve skin texture and increase collagen production within the skin. Though an extremely effective ingredient, it can sensitise the skin causing irritation and even flaking so it’s important to use it during the night if it has a high clinical strength or when the weather is much cooler to minimise sun exposure and always use sunscreen to protect.