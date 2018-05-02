1. MILK AND OILS

When preparing your skin for the winter season ahead, start at the base. Opt for cleansing oils, milks and balms that will add hydration and lipids to the skin as they cleanse away dirt and makeup. Cleansers that are super foamy and lightweight are great for summer but in winter – they strip the skin, leaving it feeling dry and tight. If cleansing oil is too oily for you but you still want that hydrated feeling – you can use a bi-phase makeup remover with oil to remove dirt and makeup, then, follow up with your normal cleanser.