COOL, CALM, AND COLLECTED

The fifth addition to La Mer’s family of hydrating moisturisers is like a splash of water on the skin with its silky, gel formula that is cold to the touch. If you’re an avid fan of the previous La Mer crèmes, you can still enjoy the same healing formula pumped with the house’s signature Miracle Broth, but with the added benefit of a soothing, cooling finish for calming sensitive skin — great for depuffing skin or balmy climates.