COOL, CALM, AND COLLECTED
The fifth addition to La Mer’s family of hydrating moisturisers is like a splash of water on the skin with its silky, gel formula that is cold to the touch. If you’re an avid fan of the previous La Mer crèmes, you can still enjoy the same healing formula pumped with the house’s signature Miracle Broth, but with the added benefit of a soothing, cooling finish for calming sensitive skin — great for depuffing skin or balmy climates.
AUTUMN KICKS
Adidas Originals’ Prophere range has launched an all-new set of kicks, perfect for the new season. The Prophere sneaker, which was released in December, features a distinctive new design, with fluid lines and dynamic texture, and an amplified iconic three-stripe design. Now you can find the trainers in a rich, militaryinspired colour palette of black, khaki, olive, teal, and white. adidas.co.za
GONE BROGUE
Borrowing from the boys is a must-try this season. Green Cross’ new Dylan brogue combines luxurious leather, lightweight platform soles, and luxe detailing in an iconic style that’s perfect for him and for her. green-cross.com
PRECIOUS TIME
What could be more luxurious than slathering gold on your face? RVB Skinlab has created a range of serum oils made from silver, gold, and a platinum skin-matrix peptide, mixed with natural oils and antioxidants, to hydrate and protect mature skin.
ALL EYES ON MOSCHINO
Get playful and bold with Moschino’s new collection of statement eyewear. The Italian brand’s latest sunglasses offering, inspired by the glamour and decadence of metropolitan street style, combines the quintessential Moschino motifs: the metal logo, the metal bijoux chains, the metal studs, and the iconic teddy bear, with a luxe colour palette of gold metal, deep brown, black, and red. Available at Safilo, 011-548 -9600
REPLAY’S REBELS
Replay returns to its roots this Autumn/Winter with a collection that looks to break the rules. Expect a biker meets military aesthetic and attitude from the range of parkas, bomber jackets, and leather jackets come in camouflage, khaki, or floral print with appliqué patches – perfect for the changing season. 011-884-6724
BE THE GOLD STANDARD
Since the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer ’18 show, where models were sent down the runway with glossy, super-straight ’90s hair that felt a little bit imperfect and lived in, we have been dreaming about attaining this level of cool. Luckily, we finally can, as the ghd Gold styler, an upgrade from the original gold IV styler, features dual-zone technology that controls heat at a healthy 185° for silky, lustrous tresses — hair damage and fly-aways don’t stand a chance.
CLASSIC DECADENCE
If you fell in love with the original Marc Jacobs Decadence scent in 2015, falling in love all over again in 2018 couldn’t hurt, right? The pioneering scent of the Decadence pillar — comprising Italian plum, saffron, jasmine, Bulgarian rose, and amber — gets a costume change with this limited-edition gilded bottle in the iconic handbag shape, with python detailing in a new purple and burgundy colourway. Available exclusively at Edgars & Red Square