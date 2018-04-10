The click of a lipstick case acts as a prelude to the lip smacking of a rouged-up kiss. The click-flick of a light switch underscores the synchronised claps of a crowd in perfect timing to elated thuds of feet on the wooden floor of an apartment on rue Cambon. It’s the morning after a wild soirée in Coco Chanel’s Parisian apartment.
She walks around the space littered with sleeping party attendees, balloons and feathers lightly dusted all over the floor, trying to find her belongings lost in the celebration. As she slowly walks through the rooms and touches her newly found objects, each item triggers a flashbacks of the night bringing about fond nostalgia of the best party ever thrown filled with the best of Paris’s socialites. As quick as two snaps of a finger, you are transported to the surreal yet palpable world of Coco in the campaign film for the newest addition to the Coco family — Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Intense.
Chanel’s current master perfumer, Olivier Polge, who took over from his father, Jacques Polge, sits at the helm of the creation of the next phase of the house’s latest female fragrance. Polge junior had the unique opportunity to not only build on the work of his father, but also to reignite the original scent of Coco Mademoiselle with a more modern interpretation found in the Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense scent.
Staying true to the original scent, Olivier Polge maintained the beloved signature notes of mandarin orange, orange blossom, jasmine, and bergamot, but raised the intensity of the base note patchouli to give it a woody undercurrent that still keeps the scent fresh and sensual. “I wanted to increase the proportions of fractionated patchouli. Push it to the limit. Unleash its power on the skin without altering the freshness of the top notes,” he says
You cannot help but feel a voyeuristic sense of longing after watching the one-minute-long ad campaign directed by Johan Renck. The visuals see the return of the face of the Coco Mademoiselle brand, actress Keira Knightley, as she reprises her role as the modern day Coco.
It is quite a departure from the ad film for the original 2001 Coco Mademoiselle. The playfully seductive spirit of Coco is still the same, but it is clear that Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Intense, 100ml, R2,475, is undoubtedly the reincarnation of a new Coco: one who is even more youthful, enigmatic, and unequivocally unapologetic.
Take a look at the full ad film below and feel yourself slowly transported into the world of Mademoiselle Coco Chanel.
