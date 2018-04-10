Chanel’s current master perfumer, Olivier Polge, who took over from his father, Jacques Polge, sits at the helm of the creation of the next phase of the house’s latest female fragrance. Polge junior had the unique opportunity to not only build on the work of his father, but also to reignite the original scent of Coco Mademoiselle with a more modern interpretation found in the Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense scent.

Staying true to the original scent, Olivier Polge maintained the beloved signature notes of mandarin orange, orange blossom, jasmine, and bergamot, but raised the intensity of the base note patchouli to give it a woody undercurrent that still keeps the scent fresh and sensual. “I wanted to increase the proportions of fractionated patchouli. Push it to the limit. Unleash its power on the skin without altering the freshness of the top notes,” he says

You cannot help but feel a voyeuristic sense of longing after watching the one-minute-long ad campaign directed by Johan Renck. The visuals see the return of the face of the Coco Mademoiselle brand, actress Keira Knightley, as she reprises her role as the modern day Coco.