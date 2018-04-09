The house’s second iconic fragrance, Coco Mademoiselle, depicted the more daring side of Coco, a woman who was confident in who she is, comfortable in her own skin, and approached life with a unique sensibility. This scent brought a noticeable freshness to the Coco name, with the introduction of orange, bergamot, rose and vetiver. In 2012 the darker, more seductive Coco Noir was created, taking inspiration from Coco Chanel’s rebellious attitude. This scent revisited the intense oriental origin of Coco, but still incorporated freshness, with notes of bergamot and geranium. The pitch-black bottle paid homage to the colour black, which is an iconic code of the house and one that has always been used to create a sense of power, femininity, and incomparable style. With three scents that elegantly told of the evolution of an already fascinating personality — was there room for new addition to reveal another facet and bring Coco into the now?

THE INTENSITY OF COCO

The click of a lipstick case acts as a prelude to the lip smacking of a rouged-up kiss. The click-flick of a light switch underscores the synchronised claps of a crowd in perfect timing to elated thuds of feet on the wooden floor of an apartment on Rue Cambon. It’s the morning after a wild soirée in Coco Chanel’s Parisian apartment. She walks around the space littered with sleeping party attendees, balloons and feathers lightly dusted all over the floor, trying to find her belongings lost in the celebration. As she slowly walks through the rooms and touches her newly found objects, each item triggers a flashback of the night, bringing about fond nostalgia of the best party ever thrown, filled with the best of Paris’s socialites. As quick as two snaps of a finger, you are transported to the surreal yet palpable world of Coco in the campaign film for the newest addition to the Coco family — Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Intense.

Chanel’s current master perfumer, Olivier Polge, who took over from his father, Jacques Polge, sits at the helm of the creation of the next phase of the house’s latest female fragrance. Polge junior had the unique opportunity to not only build on the work of his father, but also to reignite the original scent of Coco Mademoiselle with a more modern interpretation found in the Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense scent. Staying true to the original scent, Olivier Polge maintained the beloved signature notes of mandarin orange, orange blossom, jasmine, and bergamot, but raised the intensity of the base note patchouli to give it a woody undercurrent that still keeps the scent fresh and sensual. “I wanted to increase the proportions of fractionated patchouli. Push it to the limit. Unleash its power on the skin without altering the freshness of the top notes,” he says.