As a way of introduction Paul Simon does the elbow bump and dives straight in: “I wake up at 3am and I’m not sure if what I’m doing is genius or madness.” What he is doing is smiling from ear to ear, so whether it’s brilliant or balmy he’s definitely having fun.

Simon, a serial entrepreneur has partnered with fellow master retailer Arie Fabian to open a revolutionary shopping concept. Entitled We Are Egg the idea is a collaborative space that evolved from Simon’s original YDE concept.

“In some ways it’s like YDE times fifty,” says Fabian. “Yes,” agrees Simon, “But I’ve taken all those learnings and reimagined them into an offering that is equally vital for today’s corporate landlords as it is for the country’s smaller creative retailers.”