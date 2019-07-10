Style notes for him and her

SUIT YOURSELF

Gucci’s Alessandro Michele gives suiting his signature eccentric twist with the new campaign for the Gucci men’s tailoring collection, featuring Harry Styles. Michele’s vision for a new formal wardrobe includes bright pops of colour, smooth velvet textures, and playful layering. Gucci, 011-326-7928

BELLA!

Make like you’re swanning about on an Italian summer break with Dolce & Gabbana's utterly divine Sicily Bags. They’re totally classic. Dolce and Gabbana, 011-326-7808