Style notes for him and her

SUIT YOURSELF
Gucci’s Alessandro Michele gives suiting his signature eccentric twist with the new campaign for the Gucci men’s tailoring collection, featuring Harry Styles. Michele’s vision for a new formal wardrobe includes bright pops of colour, smooth velvet textures, and playful layering. Gucci, 011-326-7928
BELLA!
Make like you’re swanning about on an Italian summer break with Dolce & Gabbana's utterly divine Sicily Bags. They’re totally classic. Dolce and Gabbana, 011-326-7808
WEAVING A TALE
We love these ultra-cool Ermenegildo Zegna Tiziano sneakers. These lace-ups feature smooth, white leather and an exclusive woven leather band called Pelletessuta. Ermenegildo Zegna, 011-326-7767
MADE TO ORDER
Prada has revealed a Made to Order Women’s Shoe collection where customers can create unique, custom-made shoes. Choose from nine models, four different heel heights, and a wide range of materials and shades; add your initials, charms, or lucky numbers — and voilà, your bespoke shoes will be delivered eight weeks from order. Prada, 011-326-7517
RETURN OF THE SUIT
There’s nothing better than a good suit. This season, expect sharp tailoring, impeccable fabrication, a few fanciful additions, prints, and top-to-toe colour. Whether you are a fan of a slim cut or favour a slight slouch, the suit is back and ready to stake its claim in your wardrobe once more.
BORN IN THE USA
The 127-year-old brand has a new men’s fragrance, with a minimalistic bottle housing a citrus woody fragrance. The scent opens with notes of grapefruit and black pepper, while the aromatic heart and base notes of ginger oil, lavender, and clearwood give it a fresh yet woody finish.
• From the July edition of Wanted 2019.