Style notes for him and her

Gucci men's tailoring.
Image: Supplied

SUIT YOURSELF

Gucci’s Alessandro Michele gives suiting his signature eccentric twist with the new campaign for the Gucci men’s tailoring collection, featuring Harry Styles. Michele’s vision for a new formal wardrobe includes bright pops of colour, smooth velvet textures, and playful layering. Gucci, 011-326-7928

BELLA!

Make like you’re swanning about on an Italian summer break with Dolce & Gabbana's utterly divine Sicily Bags. They’re totally classic. Dolce and Gabbana, 011-326-7808

WEAVING A TALE

We love these ultra-cool Ermenegildo Zegna Tiziano sneakers. These lace-ups feature smooth, white leather and an exclusive woven leather band called Pelletessuta. Ermenegildo Zegna, 011-326-7767

Ermenegildo Zegna Tiziano sneakers, R14,430.
Image: Supplied

MADE TO ORDER

Prada has revealed a Made to Order Women’s Shoe collection where customers can create unique, custom-made shoes. Choose from nine models, four different heel heights, and a wide range of materials and shades; add your initials, charms, or lucky numbers — and voilà, your bespoke shoes will be delivered eight weeks from order. Prada, 011-326-7517

RETURN OF THE SUIT

There’s nothing better than a good suit. This season, expect sharp tailoring, impeccable fabrication, a few fanciful additions, prints, and top-to-toe colour. Whether you are a fan of a slim cut or favour a slight slouch, the suit is back and ready to stake its claim in your wardrobe once more.

Dior Homme.
Image: Getty Images / Peter White
Fendi.
Image: Getty Images / Victor Boyko

BORN IN THE USA

The 127-year-old brand has a new men’s fragrance, with a minimalistic bottle housing a citrus woody fragrance. The scent opens with notes of grapefruit and black pepper, while the aromatic heart and base notes of ginger oil, lavender, and clearwood give it a fresh yet woody finish. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Authentic for Him EDT, 100ml, R1,195.
Image: Supplied

• From the July edition of Wanted 2019.

