Pringle of Scotland.
Image: Supplied

FALL FRIVOLITY

For the new season, Pringle of Scotland suggests upping the fun factor. Its latest collection features unexpected bright, pick-me-up colour; an array of prints that frolic from florals to polka dots; pinstripes; and a classic check. Mix them with Pringle signature knitwear. Pringle of Scotland, 011-444-2270

BERRY PLEASING

Gucci's latest handbag, the Gucci Zumi, is a practical, structured handbag that packs a punch. It’s inspired by actress and experimental musician, Zumi Rosow, and comes in smooth leather, precious skins, or even a quirky strawberry print.

It also features two iconic Gucci motifs — the interlocking G and the horse-bit hardware. Gucci, 011-326-7928

BIG ON JAPAN

Chanel amplifies the already bright global spotlight on Asian beauty with a vibrant makeup collection inspired by the everyday life and landscapes of Japan and South Korea. The Vision D’Asie: L’art Du Détail collection is a mixture of melting neon, cherry-blossom pinks, juicy corals, and reflective textures reminiscent of the fish markets of Shibuya in Tokyo or the streets of Seoul. 

NAKED AMBITION

Pomellato’s Nudo collection is all about powerful simplicity. The latest additions to this collection feature the jewellery brand’s signature cuts and a new colour palette, with gemstones such as aquamarine, peridot, and red tourmaline taking centre stage. Visit Picot and Moss.

Pomellato Nudo collection.
Image: Supplied

GENDER FLUID

We’re enjoying the non-binary nature of fragrances at the moment, allowing us to pick, choose, mix, and customise our scents as we please. Whether you nab the leathery, woody scent of Montblanc Explorer from your partner’s vanity, or you both use the spicy, floral scent of Boucheron Santal de Kandy, sharing is caring. 

