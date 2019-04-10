FALL FRIVOLITY

For the new season, Pringle of Scotland suggests upping the fun factor. Its latest collection features unexpected bright, pick-me-up colour; an array of prints that frolic from florals to polka dots; pinstripes; and a classic check. Mix them with Pringle signature knitwear. Pringle of Scotland, 011-444-2270

BERRY PLEASING

Gucci's latest handbag, the Gucci Zumi, is a practical, structured handbag that packs a punch. It’s inspired by actress and experimental musician, Zumi Rosow, and comes in smooth leather, precious skins, or even a quirky strawberry print.

It also features two iconic Gucci motifs — the interlocking G and the horse-bit hardware. Gucci, 011-326-7928