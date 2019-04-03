Axel Dumas, the 48-year-old chief executive of Hermès, the family-run French luxury house founded in 1837, is sitting in a large warehouse space near Vauxhall, London, discussing which Shakespeare play he considers most relevant in 2019. The space is part of a huge experiential event being staged to promote the brand’s longstanding relationship with the UK, its biggest European market after France, and to celebrate Véronique Nichanian who, as artistic director of Hermès men’s ready-to-wear since 1988, is now the longest-serving designer at a luxury house not created in their own name. The Shakespeare is a demonstration of Dumas’ enthusiasm for the playwright whose work he returns to after every four books he reads.

“I love Macbeth,” he says of his favourite play. “But, for the present time, the one that really resonates is Othello. You’ve got this great hero who I think has lost his ability to see reality as being as complex as it is, and sees it with such single-mindedness he becomes a villain. I think what’s telling for the moment is that we have a complex story but because we are less and less able to deal with it, everybody is radicalised into thinking they can do it in their own way.”

It certainly seems an apt description of the UK’s current political stalemate. Is Dumas guilty of such obstinacy? “I am never dogmatic,” he insists. “The main value I try to keep in the company is freedom,” he continues. “Freedom of speech, freedom of thought and then the freedom of creation.”