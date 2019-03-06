WILD WITCHERY

Chances are, if you’ve been shopping in the past three months, you’ve noticed the serious resurgence of snakeskin and leopard print. These exotic prints aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, so add a touch of the wild to your wardrobe now with Witchery.

MID-CENTURY MARVEL

In 1957, the French fashion designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel received the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award in the United States. The newest Les Exclusifs de Chanel scent is an ode to her affinity for and influence on America at that time. Les Exclusifs de Chanel 1957 is a delicate curation of white musk, honey, cedar, and bergamot. It’s simply delightful.