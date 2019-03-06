WILD WITCHERY
Chances are, if you’ve been shopping in the past three months, you’ve noticed the serious resurgence of snakeskin and leopard print. These exotic prints aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, so add a touch of the wild to your wardrobe now with Witchery.
MID-CENTURY MARVEL
In 1957, the French fashion designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel received the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award in the United States. The newest Les Exclusifs de Chanel scent is an ode to her affinity for and influence on America at that time. Les Exclusifs de Chanel 1957 is a delicate curation of white musk, honey, cedar, and bergamot. It’s simply delightful.
GLIDING AWAY
Take minimal intervention hair to a new level with the ghd Glide Professional Hot Brush. Use it to straighten or add easy waves to your hair. As the name suggests, it’s got all the ghd smoothing technology you want in the comfort of a hot brush. Use it to give your hair a quick combthrough as you get out of bed in the morning even — it’s that easy.
FOREVER GLOWING
When news of an addition to the Dior Forever foundation family hit our beauty desk, it was pandemonium. The lightweight, luminous Dior Forever Skin Glow — a sister product to the matte, longlasting, skin-like coverage of Dior Forever Undercover — is packed with added skincare benefits and leaves the skin with a subtle, matte glow.
SOUNDS LUXE
Wireless listening is the best way to enjoy your tunes and podcasts in 2019. The good people of Louis Vuitton agree. their monogrammed horizon in-ear earphones make for stylish travel companions that will co-ordinate perfectly with your LV luggage.
- From the March edition of Wanted 2019.