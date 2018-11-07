Style notes for him and her

What inspired the collection? It all started when we found a beautiful pastel-coloured tropical print from our international print house. We then mixed it back with natural palettes and linen, both of which were major trends coming through from the international runway shows.

What’s your personal favourite style of swimwear? I like to mix things up, but I have been wearing a one-piece for the past years — for coverage and fashionability at the same time.

What trend should we be trying this season? A square neckline top is the crucial silhouette style for swimwear this summer. The rash vest is stylish and functional for a day at the beach.

We offer a beautiful one-piece that really highlights a strong scuba trend.

