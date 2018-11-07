Style notes for him and her

FROM CAPE TOWN WITH LOVE
Your summer wardrobe should be spilling over with bold and bright hues. Keep this in mind, and head to Cape Town-based brand EST’s Joburg pop-up shop. The brand is bringing a hand-selected cacophony of runway colours and silhouettes, from a range of luxury international brands, to the City of Gold. You’ll find them in town from November 25 at 20 Fourth Avenue, Parkhurst.
ONE TO FOLLOW: GUCCI BEAUTY
Gucci’S creative director, Alessandro Michele, extends his avant-garde aesthetic with the launch of @guccibeauty, the house’s Instagram beauty platform. With classic artworks depicting different definitions of beauty (see Woman At Toilette shown here) and edgy dissections of the Spring/Summer ’19 runway beauty looks, this account is a must-follow. Feel inspired — and thank us later.
LIGHTNESS OF BEING
This season, light-coloured lenses are in sharp focus thanks to the latest offering from Super By Retrosuperfuture. Inspired by the idea of lightness, transparency, and fading tones, Super’s collection will have you looking at the world through canary, rose, and turquoise lenses.
TROPICAL TURN
Do not panic about your poolside attire: Witchery’s womenswear design manager, Barbara Polo, gives us the lowdown on what to wear by the water now.
Describe the new Witchery resort and swimwear collection. It’s ultra-feminine and relaxed, combining the softness of the season with considered swimwear pieces that have been designed specifically with a focus on support and fabric technology.
What inspired the collection? It all started when we found a beautiful pastel-coloured tropical print from our international print house. We then mixed it back with natural palettes and linen, both of which were major trends coming through from the international runway shows.
What’s your personal favourite style of swimwear? I like to mix things up, but I have been wearing a one-piece for the past years — for coverage and fashionability at the same time.
What trend should we be trying this season? A square neckline top is the crucial silhouette style for swimwear this summer. The rash vest is stylish and functional for a day at the beach.
We offer a beautiful one-piece that really highlights a strong scuba trend.
ABSOLUTELY ROMA
Smell night-blooming f lowers in the seductive new scent from master perfumer Alberto Morillas.
PRETTY BIRD!
If your idea of summer involves bronzed skin, travel-friendly products … and flamingos — look no further than the Clarins Sunkissed range.
GENERATION MATTE
Who doesn’t love a classic matte red lip? Especially when said red has been conjured up by Chanel creative director and colour designer Lucia Pica. Get that velvety stained-lip look by applying Rouge Allure Liquid Powder with your fingers. If you prefer bullet-to-lip application, choose Rouge Allure Velvet Extreme.