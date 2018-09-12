Style notes for him and her

TREND: ROUGED UP
We are used to seeing a colour of the season dominate the runways and retail spaces, and now designer beauty brands are following suit, as red becomes the colour every brand wants to dress their products in.
The influx of red-packaged beauty products include Giorgio Armani Si Passione’s glossy cherry red bottle; Dior’s new addition to its Rouge Dior collection, Ultra Rouge, with its deep, true red cases; and Narciso Rodriguez’s new addition to the Narciso fragrance pillar — Narciso Rouge — stylishly clad in the house’s signature tangerine red.
We’re certainly happy to play with this bold, powerful hue all season long.
MAKE IT YOURS
Make your favourite Dolce & Gabbana items unique by getting creative with the brand’s customisation service. Whether you want to add a little bit of paint, some cheeky wording, or colourful stitching, you can turn your sneakers or T-shirts into bespoke items at the Dolce & Gabbana pop-up store at Sandton City from Dolce & Gabbana, 011-326-7808.
MEET: TAIBO BACAR
Tell us about the Taibo Bacar brand in one line? Taibo Bacar is the essence of every woman’s character.
What makes it unique in the African market? The fact that it is designed and mostly created by Mozambicans.
What inspires your collections? I get inspired by the simple things in life, in my day to day: the music I listen to, my friends, family, the city I live in, and the places I visit.
Who is the Taibo Bacar woman? She’s intelligent, versatile, confident, determined, and a lover of simplicity. The Taibo Bacar woman is a common mortal, with dreams and ambitions, whose goal is to be happy.
Tell us about your latest collection? This collection was created for a women who wants to look good from sunrise to sunset, a women who loves simplicity and elegance, a women who likes to travel: someone confident in her own skin.
THE WEARABLE CANVAS
The scarf is more than a versatile, trans-seasonal accessory. In the hands of Lalela Scarves and Ardmore X Hermés, the scarf becomes a canvas. Lalela scarves harness the transformative power of art by not only providing arts education to school children, but also by bringing their artworks to life on cashmere, silk and cotton scarves. All the proceeds go to supporting the young artists in the Lalela arts programme. The local artisans at Ardmore Ceramics have lent their artistic hands to another beautiful collaboration with French luxury brand Hermés — this time with the “Baobab Cat” silk carrés featuring Ardmore’s illustration of a leopard peaking out of a baobab flower.
WHEN ART AND FASHION COLLIDE
Few things go together quite as well as art and fashion. Power couple Thelma Golden and Duro Olowu are proof of this. Whether you are looking for art or fashion or you are in New York or London, their respective work is a must-see. Golden brings the art as a must-know curator who is leading the way as director and chief curator of The Studio Museum in Harlem. London-based fashion designer Olowu is the fashion half of the duo, who also happens to have a keen eye for art and revels in vivid prints in his own designs.
- From the September edition of Wanted magazine.