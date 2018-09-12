Style notes for him and her

TREND: ROUGED UP

We are used to seeing a colour of the season dominate the runways and retail spaces, and now designer beauty brands are following suit, as red becomes the colour every brand wants to dress their products in.

The influx of red-packaged beauty products include Giorgio Armani Si Passione’s glossy cherry red bottle; Dior’s new addition to its Rouge Dior collection, Ultra Rouge, with its deep, true red cases; and Narciso Rodriguez’s new addition to the Narciso fragrance pillar — Narciso Rouge — stylishly clad in the house’s signature tangerine red.

We’re certainly happy to play with this bold, powerful hue all season long.