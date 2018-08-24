What are the top trends to look forward to for SS18? You can look forward to floral prints, tropical prints and a 1960s revival. Think oversized sunglasses, high-waisted trousers and pleated skirts. Boho style will also make a resurgence, with a clash of prints that I consider to be quite artistic.

Which colour should every woman have in her wardrobe this season? This may sound like I am contradicting myself but you will never have enough black. It is versatile and can be worn by anyone.

What is the secret to looking good in floral prints? If you consider yourself to be a simple person, I would suggest you pair a floral print item with a bold colour. For a person who is bold, I would suggest you go for a clash of prints.

Which local designers excite you? Gert Johan Coetzee, Orapeleng Modutle, and Quiteria & George. For accessories I shop at Vana Bags for my statement pieces.

What was the last piece of clothing you were excited to buy? It has to be my Chanel bag and, of course, my Chanel pumps.

Which scent best describes The Macallan whisky? Each expression has different notes, so it’s difficult to pinpoint one fragrance. We have been working with local artisan parfumerie Saint d’Ici to create a scent inspired by the notes of The Macallan Edition 3. Guests who are joining me at The Macallan event that I’m hosting will be able to create their own personalised fragrance inspired by these notes.

What is the best way to enjoy The Macallan whisky? The simpler, the better – so neat with just a dash of water. I find it opens up the flavours beautifully.

Describe the perfect setting for having a glass of The Macallan. I would say it does not need to be a particular setting; it can be an everyday drink. Personally I have a glass anytime after 5pm.

What is next for Kefilwe Mabote? Great chefs never reveals their secret. There is something good coming but you will have to wait for it!