FULLY POWERED

Gentlemen, start your engines and enter a new era of Antonio Banderas scents with the launch of the energetic, youthful Power of Seduction scent for the daring, adventurous man. If your first thought when looking at the bottle is of a revving sports car, the eye-catching splice of red on the clear bottle might have something to do with it. The scent is a woody aromatic with fresh opening notes of bergamot and apple, followed by lavender and tonka bean, with amber and patchouli at the base.