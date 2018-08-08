PASSAGE TO INDIA
The newest additions to Armani Privé’s La Collection des Terres Précieuses are a sensory ode to the mysticism and spirituality of India. The scents bring together unexpected dark and light notes of salt and vanilla in Bleu Turquoise, while Bleu Lazuli sees the marriage of honeyed tobacco, osmanthus and mate tea leaves.
D&G’S SACRED HEART
Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion bag featuring a sacro cuore — or sacred heart — is the ultimate accessory for the devoted bag lover. The sacro cuore, which is made of antique bronze through an ancient artisanal technique of lost-wax casting, is covered in 24kt gold leaf, and is framed by pearls and foliage motifs. The Devotion bag comes in black, red, or white, in either matelassé or smooth leather, and is available in three different sizes. Dolce & Gabbana, 011-326-7808
BORN TO RUN
No matter where you find yourself travelling to for a mid-year winter break, one thing you don’t have to worry about is what eyeshadows to pack as Urban Decay’s Born to Run palette is designed for when you’re on the go. Switching from day to night or sundowner to night out is easy with 21 shades that span the entire colour spectrum, from subtle, earthy tones to deep, sultry shimmers.
STAINED LOVE
lf you’re looking for the ultimate budge-proof, smudge-proof, fade-proof, anything-you-can-throw-at-it-proof lipstick, Clarins has just answered all your prayers. Its Water Lip Stains draw from the easy-breezy Korean beauty approach of lollipop, stained lips that are pigmented, non-drying and super lightweight with hydrating organic aloe vera extract and softening organic raspberry water. Pick from four juicy, fruity scented hues that you can glide on with the easy brush applicator or dab on with the fingers for speedy, mirror-free applications.
DO THE SAMBA
The Samba, one of Adidas’ three striped icons, is making a comeback. The Samba was released in the 1950s as an indoor soccer shoe, but transcended its original use and became a cultural hit. With a local campaign by photographer, Trevor Stuurman, the new original Samba is pictured in vibrant eclectic imagery, alongside the newly launched women’s-exclusive Samba Rose silhouette.
PARISIAN CHIC AT WITCHERY
Je ne sais quoi glamour is at the heart of Witchery’s latest collection. The new Witchery wardrobe is inspired by French street style: it features long, languid silhouettes, and modern, clean-cut separates, with large floral patterns and feminine lilac, pretty pastels, and milky white hues.
FULLY POWERED
Gentlemen, start your engines and enter a new era of Antonio Banderas scents with the launch of the energetic, youthful Power of Seduction scent for the daring, adventurous man. If your first thought when looking at the bottle is of a revving sports car, the eye-catching splice of red on the clear bottle might have something to do with it. The scent is a woody aromatic with fresh opening notes of bergamot and apple, followed by lavender and tonka bean, with amber and patchouli at the base.
GAME, SET, MATCH
Tennis style takes centre court for Zegna’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection. Smart tailored silhouettes collide with performance-focused sportswear, with deconstructed jackets, bomber jackets, raincoats and tailored drawstring pants coming to the fore. Movement is the key consideration, with fabric including fine stretch nylon, breathable mesh, and light layers; while pastel hues and vibrant saturated tones make a stylish yet ultra-comfortable new season wardrobe. Ermengildo Zegna, 011-326-7767