BEN SHERMAN’S NEW ‘PEACOCKS’
For Autumn/Winter 2018, Ben Sherman gives a nostalgic nod to the flamboyant style of the ’60s “peacocks” — a menswear movement defined by a distinct and colourful sense of style. Ben Sherman gives the bohemian and psychedelic aesthetic a contemporary twist, with soft tailoring, and an effortless colour palette of indigo, tan, and soft pink.
Ben Sherman, 011-784-1019
BLACK ROSE MAGIC
Since 2011, Sisley’s Black Rose range has been a big player in the luxury anti-ageing space, harnessing the rejuvenating properties of rare black rose. Sisley now adds one more innovation to its skincare offering with the introduction of the Aram Huvis skin scanner to its Edgars counters. The skin analysis allows you to get up close and personal with your skin, zooming into seven areas of concern.
AFRICAN LIGHT
Givenchy takes its inspiration from our continent for its latest makeup collection, African Light Les Saisons, which pays homage to light and earthy tones. The undeniable star of the collection has to be the Bouncy Highlighter with its eye-catching, tribal-print-embossed powder. The aerated, fine formula not only provides an iridescent glow to the facial high planes, but hydrates with coconut water and macadamia nut oil.
PRADA REVISITS NYLON
Prada goes back to its nylon roots for Autumn/Winter 2018. For the new season, Miuccia Prada harnessed the power of minimalism and utilitarianism with a range of black nylon pieces, including boxy anoraks, shorts, bucket hats, and bags, combined with vibrant revived Prada prints. The collection also includes a selection of pieces created in collaboration with architects and designers who were invited to reinterpret the traditionally industrial fabric into new accessories and separates.
Prada, 011-326-7517
GUCCI FASHIONS LIFE AND DEATH
Alessandro Michelle’s recent Cruise collection for Gucci, inspired by the precious decorations of ossuary, was less about death and more about the beauty and glamour of religious tradition and the afterlife. The collection, which includes mens- and womenswear, features decadent embroidery, ornate textures, and a combination of religious and death-inspired motifs.
Gucci, 011-326-7928
CATS AND DOGS AT LOUIS VUITTON
Nicholas Ghesquière’s latest Cruise collection for Louis Vuitton is an ode to eccentricity. Think eclectic tailoring punctuating colourful hues, unexpected embroidery, and playful accessories, including an exclusive capsule collection of LV bags featuring charming animal illustrations. The collection was created in collaboration with renowned fashion editor Grace Coddington.
Louis Vuitton, 011-784-9854
BACK TO THE BEACH
The beaach may feel off limits in winter, but Amouage begs to differ. Beach Hut Woman, which forms part of the Midnight Flower Collection, is inspired by a cosy wooden beach hut on a winter’s eve, with all the cashmere and driftwood-fuelled fires you could ever want.
The bottle is true to the brand’s luxury heritage, with its iconic glass crystal square shape, topped with 24kt gold accents and a Swarovski crystal. The woody aquatic notes of bergamot, driftwood accord, cashmere, and patchouli will have you planning a winter getaway with nothing but a cashmere sweater and a few spritzes of Beach Hut.
VERY VERSACE
No one knows the power of femininity better than Donatella Versace — a master at arming women with garments that artfully blend masculine touches with feminine silhouettes. Keeping to her unapologetically feminine nature, Versace Pour Femme Dylan Blue heralds her new sensory homage to powerful women. As the companion to Versace Dylan Blue, it truly holds its own with a curvaceous sapphire and gold bottle and fruity yet woody juice of blackcurrant, Granny Smith apple, peach, jasmine, and patchouli.