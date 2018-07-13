BEN SHERMAN’S NEW ‘PEACOCKS’

For Autumn/Winter 2018, Ben Sherman gives a nostalgic nod to the flamboyant style of the ’60s “peacocks” — a menswear movement defined by a distinct and colourful sense of style. Ben Sherman gives the bohemian and psychedelic aesthetic a contemporary twist, with soft tailoring, and an effortless colour palette of indigo, tan, and soft pink.

Ben Sherman, 011-784-1019

BLACK ROSE MAGIC

Since 2011, Sisley’s Black Rose range has been a big player in the luxury anti-ageing space, harnessing the rejuvenating properties of rare black rose. Sisley now adds one more innovation to its skincare offering with the introduction of the Aram Huvis skin scanner to its Edgars counters. The skin analysis allows you to get up close and personal with your skin, zooming into seven areas of concern.