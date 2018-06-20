Why do we work with others? For fine artist Nandipha Mntambo, it’s because of the energy released during the process. “The insight that I gain into something that is foreign to me creates interesting spaces in my own work,” she says.

In May, Mntambo released her collaboration with perfumer Tammy Frazer at the Robert Sherwood Design store in Cape Town. The result of this four-year long project is a fragrance called Dissonance. Frazer approached Mntambo with the idea of creating a scent that would evoke the smell and the feel of the works the artist creates in cowhide. Of course, the scent does not actually smell of raw cowhide — no one would wear that. But Frazer wanted a perfume that would evoke the material.

Frazer describes the collaboration as an intimate, bespoke exploration. Seeing what she does through someone else’s eyes, challenged her, Frazer says. “I would never have attempted to craft together hay, clary sage, and tuberose, and leave the ingredients so exposed.” Working together allowed the artist and perfumer to make decisions that were, Mntambo says, “true to both of us, yet creating something that has its own integrity”.

Creative collaborations of this kind are not new, but they do appear to be a growing trend. Other than the delight of the creative challenges, a major reason for these kinds of collaborations is to reach new markets, says trends strategist Dion Chang. An example of this would be the fusing of the two luxury brands, Ferrari and Hublot, which resulted in new synergies and new sales territories, while they crafted watches that combined the expertise of the two companies.