Style notes for him and her

JIMMY CHOO’S NEW CITY COOL
Keeping cool this winter is a breeze with Jimmy Choo’s latest Steve McQueen-inspired collection. Channel the attitude of a confident man behind the wheel of his favourite car with the new range of sneakers, formal styles and driving shoes, featuring blue suede and metallic embellishments. Jimmy Choo Sandton City, 011-326-6658
BULGARI IN COLOUR
Bulgari’s new collection of leather and silk accessories makes accessorising an effortless feat this season. Revel in the new range of vibrant colours and luxe textures, including striped, brushed, metallic calf leather; decadent galuchat; and studded, quilted detailing, along with a new selection of carrés and mini silk scarves with playful patterns that can be used to accessorise your neck, wrist or your favourite Bulgari bag. Bulgari Sandton City, 011-883-1325
SOUND ASLEEP
When it comes to getting a good night ’s sleep, we could all do with some help. Dermalogica launches sleep-in-a-bottle and its first night skincare product in Sound Sleep Cocoon, which stimulates the skin’s natural overnight regeneration and hydration for a healthier, more radiant skin in the morning. Wu-Zhu fruits, plum extract, Persian silk tree, and calming essential oils are all packed into a fast-absorbing, gel-cream formula.
KNOW YOUR MERINO
Country road’s latest range of merino wool sweaters is perfect for the conscious consumer. The premium Merino wool used to create this new collection of soft, lightweight, warm knits can be traced back to a small number of farms located around Australia that are committed to using more sustainable farming practices. The classic crew knits are available in an array of colours, including black, stone, navy and charcoal, making layering and keeping warm easy this winter.
NOIR ARGENT
Nothing smells as good as a moonlit night created from the imagination of Issey Miyake and the fourth and darkest interpretation of the Nuit D’Issey pillar is nothing short of an aromatic masterpiece. I t ’s as mysterious as its nocturnal inspiration: your attention is held from its zesty opening of grapefruit, nutmeg and peppercorn, right through to its oriental heart of saffron, leather, frankincense, and its woody base.
SHEER SUMMER
Who doesn’t want a sun-kissed glow fit for summer in the South of France all year round? An eternal summer is now easy as the iconic Chanel Les Beiges collection returns with a few new friends. It features shade extensions in the Healthy Glow Luminous Multi-colour Powders and Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palettes in the same multi-purpose, radiance-enhancing formulations. Think sheer, almost nude, coverage that looks like second skin and the faintest flushes of colour melted into cheeks, eyes, and lips with the finger tips.
PUT ON A SHOW
Since their debut on the Dior runway in Paris; we’ve been poring over Peter Phillips graphic eyeliner inspirations on Instagram in anticipation of these kaleidoscopic additions. The chromatic hues of the Diorshow On Stage Liners pack a punch when it comes to colour payoff with 15 saturated, waterproof formulas dispensed through the felt-tip, brush-like applicator. Toss any feelings of colour intimidation aside and add f licks of intense colour along the lash line, or flirt with colour on the lashes with any of the four Dior Pump ’N’ Volume Mascaras neon shades.
PRADA’S CONNECTED LUGGAGE
Stylish yet functional travel accessories become more like travel companions with Prada’s latest collection of digitally equipped luggage. The carry-on pieces come in two styles: a four-wheeled model with the iconic Prada Saffiano leather and gabardine fabric, and a two-wheeled edition that draws on the design and aesthetic of the iconic Prada backpack. Each bag is fitted with a hi-tech bag tracker that lets you track the position of your luggage with an app on your smartphone via Bluetooth – perfect for the modern traveller on the move. Prada Sandton City, 011-326-7517