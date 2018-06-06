Style notes for him and her

PUT ON A SHOW

Since their debut on the Dior runway in Paris; we’ve been poring over Peter Phillips graphic eyeliner inspirations on Instagram in anticipation of these kaleidoscopic additions. The chromatic hues of the Diorshow On Stage Liners pack a punch when it comes to colour payoff with 15 saturated, waterproof formulas dispensed through the felt-tip, brush-like applicator. Toss any feelings of colour intimidation aside and add f licks of intense colour along the lash line, or flirt with colour on the lashes with any of the four Dior Pump ’N’ Volume Mascaras neon shades.